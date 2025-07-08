Free Hawkeye Skin: Hew to Get the Marvel Rivals Season 3 Twitch Drops
Marvel Rivals Season 3 will send players into a new era of combat as the Abyss awakens. The title is launching a Season 3 Twitch Drop campaign with various rewards, including a free 'Will of Galacta' Hawkeye skin, so gamers can ready up. Here's everything to know about the opportunity, when it will be active, what items it will include and how Marvel Rivals enthusiasts can earn them.
Marvel Rivals Announces Season 3 Twitch Drops
On July 7 2025, Marvel Rivals announced an upcoming Twitch drop campaign from its official X.com account. This will coincide with the title's 3rd Season release, which launches on Friday, July 11. During the event, players can earn various free in-game rewards and redeem them by connecting their Marvel Rivals and Twitch accounts. The opportunity will be open for the next four weeks until Friday, August 8 2025, so there is plenty of time to accumulate all available items.
Summary: When are the Season 3 Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops Available?
- The Marvel Rivals Season 3 Twitch Drop campaign is open from Friday, July 11 to Friday, August 8 2025.
- The Twitch campaign opens on Friday, July 11 at 12 PM UTC / 5 AM West Coast US (PDT) / 8:00 AM East Coast US (ET).
Free Hawkeye Skin? What's In the Season 3 Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops
Season 3's star reward is a free 'Will of Galacta' Hawkeye skin. Marvel Rivals has previously released additional costumes with the theme for Magik, Namor, Hela, Adam Warlock, Magneto and Emma Frost, so players can match with their teammates. It depicts Hawkeye with sapphire blue armor, a magenta scarf and an angular mask. Several 'Will of Galacta' cosmetics, like a spray and nameplate, are also available.
Summary: All Marvel Rivals Season 3 Twitch Drops
- 'Will of Galacta' Hawkeye Spray
- 'Will of Galacta' Hawkeye Nameplate
- 'Will of Galacta' Hawkeye Emote
- 'Will of Galacta' Hawkeye Costume
How to Get the Marvel Rivals Season 3 Twitch Drops
To obtain the Season 3 Twitch items, Marvel Rivals players need to watch participating streams and fulfill objectives. Each reward requires a progressively higher amount of watch time:
- 'Will of Galacta' Hawkeye Spray: 30 minutes
- 'Will of Galacta' Hawkeye Nameplate: 1 hour
- 'Will of Galacta' Hawkeye Emote: 2 hours
- 'Will of Galacta' Hawkeye Costume: 4 hours
Here's a quick tutorial of how to start and complete the Twitch drop campaign:
- Step 1: Log in to your account at Twitch.tv or on the Twitch app.
- Step 2: Click on the grey 'Profile' icon on the top-right corner of the page.
- Step 3: Click on the 'Drops and Rewards' bar that appears in the drop-down tab.
- Step 4: Navigate to the 'All Campaigns' page and scroll down until you see Marvel Rivals. Click on the arrow to the right of the game's banner. Scroll down until you see the 'Participating Live Channels' link. Click on this and select a stream to watch.
- Most eligible streams will have 'DROPS ENABLED' in their titles. Marvel Rivals' official channels, @MarvelRivals, @MarvelRivalsAMER, @MarvelRivals EMEA, @MarvelRivalsOCE and @MarvelRivalsAsia are also usually a safe bet.
- It's important to note that only one open stream tab at a time counts towards Twitch Drop progress. You will not receive your reward any faster by opening multiple, so save your RAM for more important things (like escaping Jeff ult).
- You can check your campaign progress at the 'Drops and Rewards' tab.
- Step 5: Once you have obtained your desired drops, go to the 'Inventory' page. A purple 'Claim' button should appear below them. Clicking this will immediately send the drops to your Marvel Rivals account.
- If the Claim button does not appear, a 'Connect' button may show up instead. This means you need to connect your Twitch and Marvel Rivals accounts first.
Esports Impact
Hawkeye is struggling in the Marvel Rivals meta with some of the poorest stats of any Hero, according to tracker site rivalsmeta.com. With a Diamond+ win rate of just 46.25%, he is the second-worst Duelist behind the infamous Black Widow (who is, essentially, the DPS you play if you want to experience Marvel Rivals on Dark Souls difficulty.) Hawkeye is also currently the fourth-worst character overall in Diamond+ ranks.
As a Hero's win rate decreases, their pick rate usually dwindles in response. Hawkeye's pick rate sits at just 4.06% accordingly. While a new skin won't fix issues with his kit, it could spark more interest from players, raise his pick rate and make him more visible in comp. Plus, it could indicate the Marvel Rivals team is keeping an eye on Hawkeye's performance and his place in the meta ecosystem.