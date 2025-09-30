Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Release Date Confirmed! Daredevil, Halloween Skins, Cross-Progression and more
Marvel Rivals is here and going strong nearly a full year after its launch. The Overwatch-inspired 6v6 hero shooter using Marvel's iconic cast of heroes and villains generated a lot of hype in the build-up to its release late last year.
When the game was released, it was a phenomenon, appearing everywhere all at once. Everyone knew the terror of Jeff the Land Shark. There were questions about whether the game was a gimmick, though, and whether it could survive in the long term. So far, it's doing well and preparing for another large update.
Season 4 of Marvel Rivals went live just a few weeks ago, and the developers have already given a lot of information about the upcoming release of season 4.5 and all the new content coming with it.
Table of Contents
Marvel Rivals Dev Vision Breakdown
The most recent dev vision is volume 10, released on September 30, 2025. In this video, game director GuangGuang goes over all the major gameplay and game updates coming in season 4.5 of Marvel Rivals.
When Does Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Come Out?
Marvel Rivals season 4.5 is set to release on October 10, 2025. The devs will reveal the official launch time and server maintenance window closer to launch.
New Hero: Daredevil
Daredevil joins the Marvel Rivals roster on October 10, 2025. His role has been confirmed, and he is a duelist. He was described as a fast-paced melee hero with the potential for lots of disruption. They mention his ability to focus on a priority target, use mobility to close the gap between him and enemies, and "unleash rapid attacks" with his Billy Clubs. His ultimate will unleash The Beast and will fear any enemies looking at him.
Daredevil sounds like a high-impact, high-skill duelist with a fast-paced playstyle that is definitely capable of shaking up the meta if the balancing allows for it when he comes out.
Major Changes Coming To Team-Ups In Season 4.5
Team-ups are a unique feature in Marvel Rivals that allow certain special effects to activate when a specific combo of heroes is being played by a team at the same time. Team-up abilities can be extremely powerful and meta-defining all on their own.
One incredibly powerful team-up has been Gamma Charge, which features Namor, Hulk, and Black Panther. When playing Hulk and Namor, Namor would be given an incredibly powerful gamma squid that would wreak havoc. In season 4.5, Namor will be removed from the Gamma Charge team-up.
Ragnarok Rebirth, featuring Thor and Hela, has been completely removed, and two new team-ups will be added. Beastial Hunt will include Punisher and Daredevil, and grant Punisher a new active ability that he can use from range. Deep Breath will feature Namor and Hela and give Namor a new active ability that does AoE splash (literally, it's a water ability) damage.
New Mode Coming Soon
A brand new core game mode will be coming to Marvel Rivals at some point during season 4.5, but it won't be available at launch. It was said that more information will be released about this brand new game mode at the Thailand Game Show on October 17.
New Halloween Event and Skins
Although not many specific details were given, it's now known that there will be a Halloween event in Marvel Rivals during season 4.5, and this event will have several skins added to the game for a variety of heroes. Skins appear to be available for Peni Parker, Jeff the Land Shark, and Namor.
There may be more Halloween skins they aren't showing off, but these are the ones that have been confirmed ahead of the update.
Marvel Rivals Cross-Progression Update
Cross-platform progression is a feature Marvel Rivals fans have been asking for since the game first launched. In the most recent dev vision video, it's been revealed that the feature is finally coming to Marvel Rivals.
In season 4.5, a small select number of players will be allowed to test and use the cross-progression feature. This feature allows players to link their other accounts via the in-game settings where they can then share progress between all of their accounts.
As mentioned, the feature will be soft-launched to a small number of players in season 4.5, but will be widely released for everyone when season 5 of Marvel Rivals comes out later this year. There are some limitations to what is cross-platform and what is not. Here are some things that will NOT be cross-progression in Marvel Rivals:
- Ranks
- Leaderboard positions
- Battle stats
All of those things will be tracked on a platform-specific basis.
Home Screen Update
Even the Marvel Rivals home screen is getting some love in season 4.5. They announced a new feature allowing players to customize the main menu with the animated backgrounds and music of their choice from previous Marvel Rivals seasons. They also mentioned the ability to download high-quality art of the various backgrounds.
Esports Impact
Marvel Rivals is currently in the midst of its Ignite Series tournament circuit which has rapidly evolved the competitive meta. Each new hero opens the door to new strategies and counterplay to dominant options. Daredevil joins a crowded duelist meta but provides another high mobility option to get onto the backline and take out powerful supports.
The new team ups added in this update will also open the door to new synergies. Essentially, prepare to throw all the meta development from last season out the window and watch the top teams like Sentinels and NRG quickly adapt to a new balance patch, a slew of new teamups, and a very powerful new hero all at once.