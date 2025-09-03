Marvel Rivals Season 4 Balance Changes: Vanguard Meta Fixes, Black Panther Nerfs
On September 3, the official Marvel Rivals YouTube channel released its Dev Vision Vol. 09, discussing all the changes coming to Season 4, which begins on September 12. Alongside new College Perks, maps, modes, summer skins, and the new hero, Angela, we also got a deep dive into the upcoming balance update and team-up changes that will go live once the next season begins.
While the meta has been fairly quiet with no one on the extreme ends of good or bad, players are hoping to see some characters finally receive changes after staying in the upper tiers for months. In their Season 3.5 review, the developers specifically stated that they gathered extensive combat data and will be focusing on "targeted balance changes" this time around.
Additionally, they briefly mentioned the Marvel Rivals IGNITE circuit when discussing balance updates. Going forward, it seems that esports pro play will have a much higher impact on future patches, since they almost accurately represent a hero's performance and usage at higher ranks.
Winners Of Marvel Rivals Season 4
For Season 4.0, it's clear that the developers are targeting heroes that are either on the extreme end of the underpowered spectrum or aren't as weak but have a high Play Rate across all ranks. With that in mind, these are the characters confirmed to receive buffs going into the next season, either via direct changes, team-up adjustments, or both:
- Thor
- Peni Parker
- Doctor Strange
- Moon Knight
- Scarlet Witch
- Ultron
- Jeff The Land Shark
- Invisible Woman
Out of these heroes, Thor and Doctor Strange are the only ones who are also benefiting from the team-up adjustments (discussed later on). In a nutshell, Thor's new team-up seems much stronger, while Doctor Strange's team-up is adding another character, resulting in a net positive.
Losers of Marvel Rivals Season 4
Similar to buffs, we're also getting targeted nerfs, courtesy of player data, IGNITE stats, and the general community feedback. That said, here are the heroes who will be getting nerfed in Season 4, so you can expect to see them less frequently in matches:
- Magik
- Psylocke
- Black Panther
- Luna Snow
- Loki
- Emma Frost
- Captain America
- Squirrel Girl
An interesting thing to note is that four of the eight heroes nerfed this patch are dive characters, which reinforces Rivals' statement to make adjustments based on combat data. According to the figures, dive comps are tearing through lobbies in the middle and upper ranks, so it makes sense why the developers are toning them down.
Although the team didn't give any specifics, they mentioned that Psylocke's burst damage, Squirrel Girl's long-range pokes, Black Panther's survivability, Luna's Ult duration, and Loki's effective damage and healing will all be scaled back. The entire goal seems to be making the rest of the roster more attractive, so we'll see how these changes contribute to that objective.
Team-Up Changes For Marvel Rivals Season 4: Thor, Black Panther, Magik, and Angela
The upcoming Marvel Rivals season will introduce a new team-up involving the latest Vanguard, Angela, while removing another and adjusting two other team-ups. The announcement demonstrated these changes in action, and some of them look significantly more enticing than their former selves.
New Team-Up: Divine Armory [Thor, Angela]
Thor has been with Hela's Ragnarok Rebirth team-up since Season 0, so it's refreshing to see him finally getting something else with his other sister, Angela. The God of Thunder is still a recipient of the latest package, where he can throw a Thunder Spear and leap to it to deal AoE damage and recover Thorforce.
Since the developers didn't mention any unique abilities for Angela, she will strictly be an anchor and, thus, receive the anchor boosts.
Removed Team-Up: Dimensional Shortcut [Black Panther, Magik]
The two prominent dive heroes are losing their team-up ability in Season 4. This means Black Panther will no longer rewind to a previous position, and Magik loses her 15% Damage Boost as an anchor. Fortunately, they're both going into arguably stronger pre-existing team-ups as recipients.
Adjusted Team-Up 1: Arcane Order [Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Magik]
Magik joins the Arcane Order, getting a chain that links two enemies together and slows them down. The link has a rubber-band effect, which means the targeted enemies become slower the farther they are from each other. This will likely be useful for making enemy Supports more susceptible to AoE damage.
Adjusted Team-Up 2: Gamma Monstro [Hulk, Namor, Black Panther]
Unlike Magik, Black Panther's new ability is defense-focused as he joins Hulk and Namor. When his HP lowers to a certain point, he automatically gets a Gamma Shield to block damage temporarily. This should be able to compensate for the survivability nerfs he's getting sooner.