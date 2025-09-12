Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass Guide - All Skins and Cosmetics
With the launch of Marvel Rivals Season 4, the battle across time and space takes on a magical tint as Heart of the Dragon takes players into K'un-Lun and beyond with new content. This includes a fresh battle pass that mixes themes from multiple areas of the Marvel universe.
The Fruit of Immortality battle pass will only be available during Marvel Rivals Season 4 and doesn’t have a clear theme, unlike some previous seasons. But just because the skins are from different eras of Marvel, it doesn’t mean you should skip out on some of these classics.
Marvel Rivals Season 4 Heart of the Dragon Battle Pass Start and End Date
Marvel Rivals Season 4: Heart of the Dragon starts on Sept. 12, with the first half of the season ending on Oct. 10. After that, Season 4.5 will run for another four weeks before Season 5 begins in mid-November. The entirety of Season 4 will last for two months, with rotating exclusive content being added throughout.
With Season 4, Angela joins the game as the first flying Vanguard, bringing a new kind of aerial superiority with her varied weapons and ability to reposition enemies against their will. Season 4.5 will introduce Daredevil as a playable character on Oct. 10, though we still don’t have full details about his abilities yet.
As part of Season 4, the new Fruit of Immortality battle pass is now live and will remain available through the end of Season 4.5. This is the second season using NetEase’s updated missions and challenge system implemented back in Season 3, which altered how quickly players can earn Chrono Tokens to account for the month-long seasons.
How Much Does the Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass Cost?
Just like with Season 1, the Season 4 “Luxury Battle Pass” for Marvel Rivals still costs 990 Lattice, or around $10 in the game’s premium currency. This will let you unlock every item available across the entire battle pass, not just the free items that anyone can earn without purchasing anything.
You can also purchase the Luxury Battle Pass with additional bonuses for 2,100 Lattice, or around $20, which will automatically give you 2,800 Chrono Tokens to use in unlocking new cosmetics and permanently boost all Chrono Tokens you earn throughout the season by 20 percent.
Chrono Tokens are the battle pass exclusive currency you earn by completing missions and challenges during a season. You need to exchange Chrono Tokens to unlock battle pass rewards, and you must collect a certain amount of Chrono Tokens before some of the later pages even unlock.
All Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass Costumes, Cosmetics, and More
Page One
- Luna Snow - Abyssal Glow Skin
- Dance of Ice and Fire - Luna Snow Emote
- Abyssal Glow Spray
- Angela Nameplate
- Abyssal Glow Nameplate
- Icy Inferno - Luna Snow MVP
- 100 Unstable Molecules
Page Two
- Winter Soldier Emblem
- Winter’s Veil Spray
- Winter’s Veil Nameplate
- 100 Units
- Helping Hand - Winter Soldier Emote
- 100 Lattice
- Winter Soldier - Winter’s Veil Skin
Page Three
- Starlit Outlaw Nameplate
- Starlit Outlaw Spray
- Cosmic Shuffle - Star-Lord Emote
- 100 Unstable Molecules
- Get Three Coffins Ready - Star-Lord MVP
- 100 Units
- Star-LordStarlit Outlaw Skin
Page Four
- 100 Units
- 100 Unstable Molecules
- Star-Lord Emblem
- Golden Age Spray
- Golden Age Nameplate
- Detention - Captain America Emote
- Captain America - Golden Age Skin
Page Five
- 100 Lattice
- Old Man Hawkeye Nameplate
- Old Man Hawkeye Spray
- Right in the Bullseye - Hawkeye MVP
- I Used to be an Avenger - Hawkeye Emote
- 100 Units
- Hawkeye - Old Man Hawkeye Skin
Page Six
- Let the Sleeping Dragon Lie Gallery Card
Page Seven
- 100 Units
- Astral Wanderer Spray
- Daredevil Nameplate
- Astral Wanderer Nameplate
- Bats, Good Boy! - Doctor Strange Emote
- 100 Unstable Molecules
- Doctor Strange - Astral Wanderer Skin
Page Eight
- 100 Unstable Molecules
- Dark Phoenix Spray
- Dark Phoenix Nameplate
- X No More - Phoenix Emote
- Stellar Starfire - Phoenix MVP
- 100 Lattice
- Phoenix - Dark Phoenix Skin
Page Nine
- Celestial Spark - Loki Emote
- Immortal Firebird Spray
- 100 Units
- 100 Lattice
- Immortal Firebird Nameplate
- Wings of Fire - Loki MVP
- Loki - Immortal Firebird Skin
Page 10
- Tablet of Iron Fist Collectible
- 100 Unstable Molecules
- Trial of Magneto Spray
- Trial of Magneto Nameplate
- Crimes Against Humanity - Magneto Emote
- Here I Stand - Magneto MVP
- Magneto - Trial of Magneto Skin
Page 11
- 100 Lattice
- Moon Knight Mech Spray
- Primed for Battle - Moon Knight Emote
- 100 Lattice
- Moon Knight Mech Nameplate
- Go Go Mighty Avengers! - Moon Knight MVP
- Moon Knight - Moon Knight Mech Skin
Page 12
- Raising the Stakes Gallery Card
Final Page
After finishing the Season 4 battle pass, you can use leftover Chrono Tokens you earn to get Units to use in the store or other in-game purchases. You can exchange 1,000 Chrono Tokens for 100 Units up to 15 times. That is the maximum number of times the option is available before you truly complete the battle pass in its entirety.
Marvel Rivals Season 4 Battle Pass - Esports Impact
While the battle pass is a big draw for players to come back every season, the main changes for Marvel Rivals Season 4 will come from the introduction of Angela and the new balance adjustments. Outside of that, most updates are designed to give players more way to enjoy the game, such as the new Arcade Hub.