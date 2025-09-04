College Students Get New Free Marvel Rivals Skins in Season 4 Perks Program
With more news surrounding Marvel Rivals' upcoming update coming out this week, we got our first look at the next batch of College Perk Skins available at the start of Season 4 in the latest Dev Vision Vol. 9. The costume trials themselves are unique this time around, but some of them belong to characters part of the previous collection.
Introduced in Season 3, Marvel Rivals began the College Perks program, allowing students to access 10 paid skins and their MVPs for free during a trial period. Now that the first collection, which lasted through Season 3 and Season 3.5, is coming to an end, the new College Perk costumes will be available starting Season 4 and will last throughout it and Season 4.5.
Here's everything you need to know about the new College Perks program, what it contains, and how to sign up for it.
All New Items Coming To The College Perks In Marvel Rivals Season 4
Similar to last season, college students can test out 10 paid costumes (3 Legendary, 7 Epic) and their unique MVP animations for free in Marvel Rivals Season 4 and 4.5. Once successfully verified, you can head over to the Heroes tab and manually select these trial skins so they appear on the character preview and pre-round screen.
Here's a list of all the costumes in the new College Perks program:
- Luna Snow: Mirae 2099 [Legendary]
- Spider-Man: Spider-Punk 2099 [Legendary]
- Thor: Thor Love and Thunder [Legendary]
- Hela: Yami No Karasu [Epic]
- Loki: Presidential Attire [Epic]
- Magik: Eldritch Armor [Epic]
- Mantis: Jade Maiden [Epic]
- Mister Fantastic: The Maker [Epic]
- Psylocke: Blood Kariudo [Epic]
- Peni Parker: Yatsukahagi [Epic]
How To Get The College Perks In Marvel Rivals Season 4
Players can redeem the Marvel Rivals College Perks through the in-game client by following a few simple steps:
- Open Marvel Rivals and go to 'Settings.'
- Click on the 'Community' option.
- Click on the 'Find College Perks' option.
- Click on the yellow 'Details' / 'Activation' button.
- Fill in your student email address to fully verify your student status.
- Click on the grey 'Get Verification Code' button in the bottom-right.
- Copy the code in your student email's inbox and paste it into the 'Enter verification code' box.
- Select 'Verify' in the bottom-left corner of the pop-up.
After this, the process should be complete, and each Marvel Rivals College Perks reward will immediately appear in the player's inventory. Remember to check both your student email's Inbox and Spam folders for the code.
If you already verified your student ID for the Season 3 College Perks program, you will have to re-verify to access the new trial costumes.
How To Check If You're Eligible For The Marvel Rivals College Perks Program
Marvel Rivals has an official list of approved countries and universities eligible for the College Perks Program (link here). However, you might still be able to avail the perks even if your university or country is not on the list. Many players reported gaining access to the College Perks even though their institution wasn't listed, so it's always worth a shot.
Alternatively, if your university is not listed, you can contact the Rivals support team and ask them to add your institution to the list in the next update cycle.
If your College Perks verification process is not working, it's possible your school may not be on the Marvel Rivals academic list. Similarly, the verification process will not work if you use a non-school email or if there are any typos, so make sure to double-check your spelling when entering the details.
Esports Impact
The College Perks program is a solid initiative for younger people to interact with the game's monetized side after giving them a taste of several Epic and Legendary skins. As a result, they can help support the game and fund future events, including competitive tournaments like IGNITE and MRC.
Beyond the trial costumes, the Dev Vision Vol. 9 also gave us a glimpse into the new meta for Season 4 of Marvel Rivals. Many S-tier characters with incredible stats at pro play, like Emma Frost and Luna Snow, are being toned down. On the opposite end, underperforming heroes like Thor and Peni Parker are to receive notable buffs to make them more competitively viable.