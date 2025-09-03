Marvel Rivals Season 4 Heroes and Theme Confirmed in Surprise Trailer Drop
Marvel Rivals is still in the final stages of Season 3.5, but its next phase is fast approaching. A Season 4 trailer has just hit the tieline, and it reveals the game's two new Heroes: Angela and Daredevil. What does this mean for the Marvel Rivals meta, and what can players expect from the changes? Let's explore everything we know.
Marvel Rivals Season 4 Trailer Dropped
On September 3 2025, Marvel Rivals' newest Season 4 trailer was released on the Marvel Rivals official YouTube and Twitter. The video included teasers for two new heroes: Angela and Daredevil, both fan favorites in the Marvel universe.
The trailer showcased a fight scene between the two
Who is Angela? New Marvel Rivals Season 4 Hero
Angela is one of Marvel Rivals' new Heroes arriving sometime in Season 4. In the Marvel canon universe, she is Odin and Freyja's daughter and a princess from Asgard. Angela is one of the strongest superhumans in the Asgardian pantheon, with powers centered on strength and durability. It's possible she could have some in-game connection to Thor and Loki, since they share plot pathways and all come from the same planet.
Angela wears a golden suit of armor with wings and a sharp headdress. She also carries a long, golden sword. Netizens are speculating that she's a Vanguard (tank), since her design emphasizes her strength and her powers in the trailer seem to focus on frontlining. She throws a sword or javelin at enemies from range, and may also have a golden rope ability that restrains opponents.
Who is Daredevil? New Marvel Rivals Season 4 Hero
Daredevil, also known by his alias Matt Murdock, is a fan-favorite Marvel character. Many Marvel enthusiasts know him from his dedicated Netflix show, which follows his superhero adventures. Murdock is blind, but his other senses are extremely strong, and he is a martial arts expert. He lives a double life, working as a lawyer by day and becoming a New York crime-fighter by night.
In the leaked trailer, Daredevil's abilities seem to hint that he could be a Duelist (DPS) Hero. His speed, agility and super-strength play a key role. Daredevil also retains his classic, red-suited design, with some sleek cartoonish changes.
Marvel Rivals Season 4 Release Date
Marvel Rivals Season 4 will release on Friday, September 12 2025. Its rollout will likely begin at around 2 AM PT; here's a conversion for other time zones:
- West Coast US (PT): 2 AM
- East Coast US (ET): 5 AM
- Brazil: 6 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): 10 AM
- Central Europe (CEST): 11 AM
Angela and Daredevil may not release immediately upon the Season 4 launch. In the past, Marvel Rivals has usually released one Hero at the Season's start and another at its mid-season update (like Phoenix and Blade). In addition, additional recent leaks may have teased more new characters,
Esports and Gaming Impact
Angela and Daredevil will definitely shake up Marvel Rivals' meta, since each new Hero typically offers checks and balances to others. For example, Blade, who arrived in Season 3, is a great triple support comp counter and also functions well against tanks.
Angela and Daredevil could be especially significant if either Hero is a Vanguard or Strategist. Marvel Rivals currently suffers from major DPS inflation, since more than 20 of its hero lineup are Duelists while far fewer are available as tanks or healers.