Marvel Rivals Season 4 Downtime - What Time Does Season 4 Start?
Marvel Rivals Season 4 is here, which means you have a limited time to finish or collect all of the Season 3.5 content before everything switches over.
At the start of every new Marvel Rivals season the game rotates its seasonal content and releases new things, such as a fresh battle pass and new characters. That does mean that, with the start of Season 4, all of the remaining Season 3 content that isn’t permanent will be removed from the game until further notice, including certain skins and bonuses.
What Time Does Marvel Rivals Season 4 Start? Server Downtime Details
Marvel Rivals Season 4 is introducing multiple major changes to the game, including a new hero, big balance adjustments and a revamped Arcade Hub featuring six permanent modes to choose from outside of the usual queues. This means servers will be down for an extended period when the new season launches on Sept. 12, with maintenance set to begin at 5am ET.
Time Zone
Downtime Start
ET
Sept. 12 @ 5am
PT
Sept. 12 @ 2am
CET
Sept. 12 @ 8am
JST
Sept. 12 @ 3pm
AEDT
Sept. 12 @ 5pm
Once the severs are back up, players will need to download a sizable update for the game before actually jumping in to play. This will include all of the new updates and content, such as the Season 4 battle pass and Angela.
What Content Is Leaving in Marvel Rivals Season 4?
Along with a few Team-Ups and the general Phoenix/Symbiote theming, there are a few pieces of content you should grab before Season 4 begins in Marvel Rivals, if you don’t want to miss out.
With the start of Season 4, all of Season 3’s Battle Pass content and its multiple Event Passes will be retired. This means you will no longer be able to purchase or access them to unlock the exclusive content contained within each pass. However, if you buy them before the end of the season, you will have permanent access to them and can unlock their rewards whenever you want by playing the game and completing missions.
Once Season 3.5 ends, you will also no longer be able to qualify for the seasonal Ranked Rewards, which included an exclusive Phoenix and Blade skin for players who reached a high enough rank during either part of Season 3. New Ranked Rewards will go live for Season 4 once the servers are back up.
Two skins, Winter Soldier - Polarity Soldier and Cloak and Dagger - Polarity Bond, will also only be available until 5am ET on Sept. 12.
The last bit of content you will want to take advantage of is the bonus Chrono Tokens in the Chrono-Storm event. By completing your missions, you can earn up to 2,000 additional Chrono Tokens to help you finish the battle pass or earn extra Units, though this ends alongside Season 4’s launch.
Marvel Rivals Season 4 - New Content and Heroes
Season 4 will introduce Angela as a new character when it launches on Sept. 12, with Daredevil coming with Season 4.5 in mid-October. Heart of the Dragon’s Fruit of Immortality battle pass will also go live, including 10 new skins, such as Dark Phoenix and a comic-classic Captain America.
Angela will have a new Legendary costume at launch too, Angela - Skuld 2099, along with a new set of Emojis.
To replace the expiring Season 3 events, a new Scroll of the Immortal Beasts event will go live at the start of Season 4. This will feature a free Ultron - Wasteland Robot costume. Dont forget the new Arcade Mode will also be live, featuring the return of Clone Rumble and Giant-Size Brain Blast, along with two new modes, Conquest - Annihilation and Free Fight.
Marvel Rivals is also coming to PlayStation 4, even if a single Doctor Strange portal might end up overheating the system.
Marvel Rivals Season 4 Twitch Drops - Blade Skin
On top of the new in-game content, Season 4 will also kick off with a refreshed wave of Twitch drops. These will run from Sept. 12 to Oct. 10, right before the start of Season 4.5, and feature an exclusive Blade - Will of Galacta skin.
Marvel Rivals Season 4 - Esports Impact
On the competitive side, Marvel Rivals Season 4 will change a lot with the introduction of Angela and massive balance adjustments for the game’s roster.
Ranks will reset for all players at the start of Season 4, with your final ranking from Season 3.5 being demoted by seven divisions. A new season of the Marvel Rivals Championship is also starting, with new rewards available for anyone who plays in the open qualities.