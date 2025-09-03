Marvel Rivals Season 4 Leaks Tease Two New Characters
Ahead of the official reveal, some details about Marvel Rivals Season 4 may have leaked a bit early. This includes some limited information about which heroes could be coming to the game, some parts about the next battle pass, and more.
Multiple sources have been leaking Marvel Rivals Season 4 details early, though the timing is getting very close to when we should start seeing official trailers. With that in mind, here is everything recent leaks have shown about the next season, with everything mentioned being subject to change as it is not from verified sourcing.
Which Heroes Might Be Added in Marvel Rivals Season 4?
As with every Marvel Rivals season, Season 4 will be split into two parts, with each section lasting four weeks. At the start of each part, a new hero will be added to the game and, for Season 4, it looks like Angela might be the first new addition.
Angela, otherwise known as the Asgardian Aldrif Odinsdottir, first daughter of Odin and Freyja, was raised by angels after her apparent death and is a strong warrior with complex ties to her extended family, including Thor, Loki and Hela. She has connections to several groups across Marvel, though her main affiliations include multiple variations of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Angela was mentioned in previous Marvel Rivals leaks as a potential character addition, and one of the Knull storyline Gallery Cards from Season 3 does mention that one of Hela’s “own kin would come to deliver justice” after her involvement in the Symbiote debacle. She has also already appeared in NetEase’s most recent Marvel game, Mystic Mayhem.
From what we currently know from leaks gathered from multiple sources, she will have the ability to fly, most likely with a temporary ability to match the fact that she doesn’t have permanent wings. One leaker notes that she will likely focus on melee combat, but have a bow or potential spear to use in order to provide spacing in some way.
In the comics her weapons are able to change into different forms as she uses Ichors, liquid metal weapons with the ability to shift into any bladed weapon, and she could even have a grapple using ribbons, which she can control with a psychic connection. No specifics about her class are mentioned, but in Mystic Mayhem, she is a Defender, which points to her being a Vanguard in Rivals.
As for a second character, we should see them revealed in the initial trailer for Season 4, just like how Phoenix and Blade were shown at the same time for Season 3. No specifics have been found yet, though recent leaks have shown Deadpool content popping up a bit more frequently in the backend of the game, though it looks like an Asian-style Daredevil is more likely to appear, with him potentially opposing Angela in the lore for the season.
Potential Map, Battle Pass and Skin Leaks for Marvel Rivals Season 4
Season 4 is likely going to be a more mystical season, with content focused on the mystical lost city of K'un-Lun where heroes like Iron Fist are most prominent. This ties well into the apparent theme of the Season 4 battle pass being “Fruit of Immortality” and the season name potentially being “Heart of the Dragon.”
As part of the battle pass, three skins are mentioned: a Mecha Moon Knight, a potential Phoenix Force Loki costume, and what might be Phoenix’s Dark Phoenix appearance. An Ultron skin in the “Wasteland Dwellers” series is mentioned too, which would line up with the new Peni Parker skin releasing on Sept. 4.
Two Team-Ups are mentioned in the leaks, which are likely just the new additions, not changes to existing Team-Ups. Human Torch, Black Panther and Psylocke are listed as one new Team-Up, while Venom and Captain America are the other.
Along with content for the new season, we also got our first look at the new Maveth map, a Hydra base, which is shown in the Marvel Rivals artbook. This map is rumored to be tied to a long-leaked capture the flag mode, Infinity Crisis, which could feature PvE elements and another tease for an upcoming character, Hive.
A new Quick Play mode was mentioned for Season 4, that being a likely limited-time mode where players can use multiple of the same hero in a game. No specifics have been shared in other leaks just yet.
When Will Marvel Rivals Season 4 Launch?
As far as timelines go, it looks like Marvel Rivals Season 4 will launch on Sept. 12, likely around 5am ET based on previous season releases. There will be several hours of downtime prior to the new update going live.
We should be hearing more official news about Season 4 from the Marvel Rivals team in the coming days, including a full video breaking down balance adjustments, gameplay changes and new content coming to the game that will shake up casual and competitive play. That will all start with a teaser trailer, which is likely to reveal both Season 4 heroes in a new cinematic, which could confirm or debunk the majority of these leaks, so take all of the previous information lightly until it is proven correct by official sources.