Marvel Rivals Season 4 Roadmap: Official Dates for Swimsuit Skins, Daredevil and more
The official Marvel Rivals X account recently announced the complete roadmap for its upcoming Season 4.0 update, giving exact timestamps for all the content drops. The timeline covers all the new costumes, collections, maps, modes, events, and other items planned out until the end of the season in early October.
Here is everything you need to know about the next season's release date, schedule, and how it will impact the meta.
When Does Marvel Rivals Season 4 Start
Marvel Rivals Season 4 will kick off on September 12, 2025, and will last all the way up to October 10, marking the beginning of Season 4.5. Similar to prior seasonal updates, there will be a 2-3 hour downtime starting at 9 AM UTC on September 12 for maintenance.
For the global audience, here's a conversion to other time zones:
- West Coast US (PT): September 12 at 2 AM
- East Coast US (ET): September 12 at 5 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): September 12 at 10 AM
- Central Europe (CET): September 12 at 11 AM
- Japan (JST): September 12 at 6 PM
The announcement did mention that the servers may go back online later or earlier than intended, but Rivals has been fairly sharp on their schedule, with servers historically returning within a 5-minute margin. Once the maintenance period finishes, you can download the update and jump into all the new content in store.
September 12: New Hero Angela, Costume, Battle Pass, Event, And Modes
Season 4.0 of Marvel Rivals launches with more content than usual, specifically in the game modes department, as we're getting two new and two returning modes. Before that, however, most players will likely be more excited to test out the new hero, Angela, and her Legendary Skuld 2099 skin.
There's an Emoji Bundle themed around her as well, which will be available at the shop starting September 12.
Angela is the first flying Vanguard introduced in Rivals, with a focus on grab-like, isolating mechanics like what you see in Wolverine, Winter Soldier, and Spider-Man. She also follows Emma Frost and Phoenix's footsteps on having of having a brand-new team-up and be its anchor.
We're getting the new 'Fruit of Immortality' Battle Pass featuring new cosmetics and a plethora of other items. The complete pass includes 2 Legendary (Luna Snow, Moon Knight), 5 Epic, and 3 Rare skins, and, like Season 3, will follow a 2-month cycle.
Moving on to events, we have the 'Scroll of the Immortal Beasts' season event, including a new, free Wasteland Robot Ultron skin. Unlike the recent Event Passes, this will likely lean more on gameplay-exclusive rewards.
Lastly, four game modes (2 new, 2 returning) will be made available in the Arcade Mode Hub, where the returning modes are now permanent additions to the rotation. These modes include:
- Free Fight (New): Based on Quick Match, but with no restriction on duplicate heroes.
- Conquest Annihilation (New): Score points by defeating enemies. First to 50 wins.
- Giant-Size Brain Blast (Returning): Every character has a large head, making them more susceptible to critical hits.
- Clone Rumble (Returning): Players can only choose between one or two heroes from the roster. No restriction on duplicate picks.
All four modes, alongside Doom Match and Conquest, will be available through the Arcade Mode Hub.
September 19: Swimsuit & Summer Special Vol. 2 Collection
The second batch of the popular and highly praised Summer Swimsuit Collection is coming back with five new skins. Here's a list of heroes who will receive their costumes in Volume 2:
- The Punisher
- Invisible Woman
- Human Torch
- The Thing
- Mantis
Although not confirmed, there's a high chance the skin set will be divided between the Event Pass and the Shop, similar to Season 3. They will also be available for a limited time only.
September 26: New Map, Hela Costume, And Accessories
The midway point of Season 4 introduces its latest map, K'un Lun - Heart of Heaven, the first of its theme, and the fifth Convergence map in Marvel Rivals. Like the last Convergence map, Central Park, this one will be in the Competitive mode rotation on launch.
Beyond that, there is a standalone costume for Hela, titled "Grim Lady", which envisions a Victorian-era aesthetic and, as some noted, has an eerily close resemblance to Lady Dimitrescu from the Resident Evil series. Judging from the preview, it seems as though this will be an Epic skin.
We're also getting new Accessories (five in total) for the following heroes:
- Magneto
- Cloak and Dagger
- Scarlet Witch
- Luna Snow
You can purchase these items by spending Accessory Points at the shop. It is worth noting that Cloak and Dagger have two unique Accessories (one for each personality); however, it's not confirmed whether they come bundled as one or if you buy them individually.
October 3: New Emma Frost Costume
In the first week of October, Marvel Rivals intends to launch its new (and possibly first-ever Legendary) "Hellfire Protocol" skin for Emma Frost. While it shares half its name with Season 0's Imperial Protocol collection, this costume belongs to the 2099 lineup alongside The Punisher, Spider-Man, and Angela's costumes.
October 10: Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Begins
Wrapping up the roadmap is the Mid-Season update, as Season 4.5 starts in the second week of October. Currently, we know that Daredevil will be the new hero of the season, but we haven't received any information about his role and abilities yet.
Additionally, the Season 4 Gallery Card depicted a few skins from the Immortal Beast collection, including those for Wolverine, Storm, Angela, and Iron Fist. These may make their debut in Season 4.5.
Esports Impact
From a competitive standpoint, Season 4 of Marvel Rivals is looking to have some of the most impactful changes on the meta since Season 1.5. After the developers confirmed that they're leaning in more on pro play and high-ranked stats to center balance changes around, we've seen several targeted buffs and nerfs that specifically highlight the extreme ends.
Angela, being an aerial Vanguard and essentially having more than double the survivability of existing flyers, will certainly shift the current meta strategies. Many players already believe that the mobility she'll have already puts her high on the tier list, but we'll see her viability in tournaments later at Stage 2 of Marvel Rivals IGNITE.