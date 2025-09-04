Marvel Rivals Season 4 Patch Notes: Luna Snow Nerfed Finally, Angela Abilities Revealed
Marvel Rivals is getting a massive update for Season 4, with a new hero joining the battle and plenty of hero adjustments set to shake up the meta in the weeks to come.
The next Marvel Rivals patch drops on Sept. 12, ushering in Season 4: The Heart of the Dragon and plenty of new content. This includes the newest hero, Angela, a fresh battle pass and much more. We also have some teases for what is coming in Season 4.5 but, for now, the focus for most players should be on all the incoming changes dropping with the new season.
Marvel Rivals Season 4 Launch Patch Notes - All Hero Balance Changes
From the addition of Angela to a much requested Luna Snow nerf, Marvel Rivals Season 4 is bringing plenty of changes to the game when it launches on Sept. 12. The new update, and all of its associated content will go live after server maintenance, which will start at 5am ET on Sept. 12 and is set to last around three hours.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Season 4 Roadmap: Release Date, Angela, New Maps and Modes
Marvel Rivals Season 4 - All Vanguard Buffs and Nerfs
Captain America
- Remove Team-Up Anchor bonus 5% Damage boost.
Doctor Strange
- Reduce Maelstrom of Madness cooldown from 8 seconds to 6s.
- Reduce base health from 600 to 575.
Emma Frost
- Increase Diamond Form cooldown from 15 seconds to 18s.
- Reduce Telepathic Pulse energy gained when hitting shields from 10/s to 5/s.
Peni Parker
- Spider-Drone New Effect: Now slows hit enemies by 8% for 2s, each hit stacks the effect and resets the slow period, stacking up to 40%.
- Reduce Spider-Drone release interval during Ultimate Ability from 0.7s to 0.5s.
Thor
- Increase Movement Speed during Ultimate Ability from 600 to 700.
- After Ultimate Ability lands, Stun surrounding enemies for 1 second.
Marvel Rivals Season 4 - All Duelist Buffs and Nerfs
Black Panther
- Reduce Bonus Health gained when striking Vibranium Marked enemies with Spirit Rend from 30 to 25.
- Reduce base health from 300 to 275.
Blade
- Increase Ancestral Sword damage per single slash from 22 to 24.
Magik
Magik is the hero getting the most extensive changes for Season 4.
- Remove Team-Up Anchor bonus 15% Damage boost.
- Reduce charge time required for Magik Slash maximum damage from 1.8 seconds to 1.2s.
- Magik Slash New Effect: Projectile now pierces enemies and reduces Stepping Discs cooldown by 1s per enemy pierced.
- Increase Soulsword damage from 65 to 75.
- Increase Eldritch Whirl damage from 45 to 50.
- Increase Demon's Rage damage per hit from 18 to 20.
- Increase Melee Normal Attack Damage from 30 to 40.
- During Darkchild (Ultimate Ability), increase Eldritch Whirl single-hit damage from 35 to 45 and Umbral Incursion damage from 135 to 140.
Moon Knight
- Moon Blade now holds up to 2 charges, each taking 6 seconds to recharge.
Psylocke
- Decrease the retrieve damage of Wing Shurikens per hit from 12 to 8.
Scarlet Witch
- Can now be healed by teammates during Mystic Projection.
- Increase Reality Erasure damage from 800 to 9999.
- New Effect: Now pulls in nearby enemies (within 15m radius) during cast charge. Max pull speed up to 2.4m/s.
Squirrel Girl
- Reduce Burst Acorn damage from 110 to 100.
- Increase the hit damage of Squirrel Blockade from 35 to 50.
- Increase Mammal Bond cooldown from 10 seconds to 15s.
Winter Soldier
- Trooper's Fist New Effect: Second strike now applies a 1 second debuff to enemies hit, preventing them from using mobility abilities.
Marvel Rivals Season 4 - All Strategist Buffs and Nerfs
Invisible Woman
- Increase Slow effect to enemies passing through Guardian Shield from 30% to 35%.
- Increase Invisible Boundary (Ultimate Ability) healing per second from 165 to 180.
- New Effect: Slows enemies within range by 20%.
Related Article: The Marvel Rivals Summer Swimsuit Skin You Wanted is Coming in Season 4
Jeff
- It's Jeff! (Ultimate Ability) now leaves an 8m radius Healing Pool at the point of activation that heals allies within range by 100/s. Healing Pool lasts for 8 seconds.
Loki
- Reduce illusion's damage and healing ratio from 100% to 80%.
- Reduce God of Mischief (Ultimate Ability) shapeshift period from 15 seconds to 12s. If using an active duration ability (E.g. Luna Snow's Ultimate Ability), reduce shapeshift residual period after the ability ends from 5s to 3s.
Luna Snow
“Seol Hee's Ultimate Ability duration is getting cooled down. (See, we do nerf her!)”
- Reduce Fate of Both Worlds (Ultimate Ability) duration from 12 seconds to 10s.
Mantis
- Movement Boost from Nature's Favor now decays to 0 over 2 seconds after being hit, instead of instantly disappearing.
Ultron
- Ultimate Ability New Effect: Deals 125% damage to Bonus Health.
Marvel Rivals Season 4 - Team Up Changes
New Team-Ups
- Divine Armory - Angela and Thor: Angela gains 100 Health as anchor. Thor gains the new Thunderstrike Pike ability.
Changed/Removed Team-Ups
- Arcane Order - Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch/Magik: Magik is added to the Team-Up, gaining the new magical Chain of Cyttorak ability. Scarlet Witch’s Sorcery Surge Explosion Damage reduced from 12 to 6 on hit.
- Dimensional Shortcut - Magik and Psylocke: This Team-Up has been removed.
- Gamma Charge - Hulk and Namor/Black Panther: Black Panther joins the Team-Up and gains the Gamma Vibranium Armor ability.