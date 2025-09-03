Marvel Rivals Season 4 Roadmap: Release Date, Angela, New Maps and Modes
Marvel Rivals is drawing closer to its 1-year anniversary, and Season 4 is nearly here to shake up the meta and introduce plenty of cosmetic drops. The game's famous swimsuit skins are releasing a second wave, a new Vanguard hero, Angela, is arriving and Ignite is changing up its schedule. Here's everything to know.
Marvel Rivals Season 4 Dev Vision Breakdown
On Wednesday, September 3 2025, Marvel Rivals' official YouTube channel released a dev team breakdown explaining everything the game has planned for Season 4. In the video, Creative Director GuangGuang introduces a new Vanguard hero, another Convergence map and more.
When is Marvel Rivals Season 4's Release Date?
Season 4: The Heart of the Dragon is Marvel Rivals' newest update. The game's next phase will arrive on Friday, September 12 2025.
New Season 4 Hero: Angela
Several new heroes are arriving in Marvel Rivals Season 4, with two revealed in a surprise trailer drop. Angela, an Asgardian warrior queen, is the first. As a Vanguard, she functions as the team's tank. Notably, she is the game's first flying tank (aside from Dr. Strange's short levitations). Angela is also a dive Hero, meaning she can pounce on enemies and quickly close distance. One of her abilities is a ranged Spear throwing attack. She can also use a shield to parry incoming damage and a dual axe in melee fights.
Angela's character design puts a fierce twist on her comic appearance. She has a full golden suit of armor, a feathered headdress and a single, golden wing.
New Season 4 Convergence Map: Heart of Heaven
NetEase is continuing the update's Asgardian themes after Angela's arrival. A new Convergence mode map, Heart of Heaven, will arrive to supplement the Season 4 lore. It will launch on Thursday, September 25, and the dev team says it will be "a whole new battleground."
Season 4 Arcade Mode Changes
Several new ways to play are joining Marvel Rivals' Arcade Mode. Outside of Ranked, the format allows opportunities for gamers to experiment and have lighthearted battles. Clone Rumble and Giant-sized Brain Blast are returning permanently. However, the team is also adding an entirely new game mode:
- Free Fight allows as many duplicate Heroes as players wish.
- Conquest (available in Doom Match and Annihilation) tracks players' success based on their eliminations.
New Season 4 Summer Special Swimsuit Skins
After an extremely successful first wave, Marvel Rivals' Summer Special swimsuit skins are back with another drop. This time, players can pick from costumes for five more Heroes:
- Invisible Woman
- The Punisher
- Mantis
- Thing
- Human Torch
Accessories
Marvel Rivals recently phased in Accessory cosmetics for its Heroes. These usually resemble little keychains and attack to the Hero's weapon or costume. Season 4 is adding four new Accessories:
- Cloak and Dagger
- Magneto
- Luna Snow
- Scarlet Witch
College Perks
Collegiate players are a key demographic for Marvel Rivals, both in casual queue and the esports world. Marvel Rivals' Collegiate Perks system is phasing in new Season 4 rewards, and all college students who log in during the Season and verify their student status can receive them. For more information, check out our guide here.
Placement Matches
Placement Matches have been a highly-requested feature from the Marvel Rivals community. While GuangGuang confirmed that the mechanic will not be available yet in Season 4, he noted that the team is aware of the player base's wishes and working to implement it:
"We're already working on implementing Placement Matches! But it's a complex feature with a lot of moving parts, so we need more time for development and thorough testing. Placement matches won't be ready for Season 4, but we're pushing forward as quickly as we can."
Marvel Rivals Ignite Series: Season 4 Schedule
Marvel Rivals Ignite, the game's main esports circuit, is entering Stage 2 throughout September. The NetEase team has revealed the event's full schedule:
- September 11-14: Stage 2 Group Stage Week 1 (Asia and China)
- September 18-21: Stage 2 Group Stage Week 1 (EMEA); Stage 2 Group Stage Week 2 (Asia and China)
- September 25-28: Stage 2 Playoffs (China); Stage 2 Group Stage Week 1 (Americas and Oceania); Stage 2 Group Stage Week 2 (EMEA)