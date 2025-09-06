Esports illustrated

New Marvel Rivals Leaks Reveal Season 5 Heroes Could Be These Two X-Men

Our favorite mutant couple is much closer to release than we expected.

Daniyal Malik

Two Prominent X-Men Heroes May Be Coming In Season 5
Two Prominent X-Men Heroes May Be Coming In Season 5 / Image via Marvel Comics and NetEase Games

With Marvel Rivals Season 4 kicking off on September 12, we may have already stumbled upon a giant clue that confirms the next batch of heroes. According to a leak of the last Season 4 Gallery Card by @X0X_LEAK on X, the lore's writing suggests fan-favorite mutant couple Rogue and Gambit coming together in Season 5. 

The biggest hint is definitely the last line, which references Gambit's potency with playing cards and Rogue's ability to steal life force.

"If you play your cards right and they don't drain every last bit of your life force, I may make an appearance at your next tournament myself..."

Related Article: Marvel Rivals: Official Daredevil Release Date Revealed

There are also other bits of wordplay that signal Gambit's nature, like The Grandmaster sending a playing card he won from Mephisto, and gambling phrases such as "cash in all of our chips." Since these clues appear on the final page, "Raising The Stakes", of Season 4's serial, you can likely obtain it and read it yourself after reaching a milestone in either an Event or the seasonal Battle Pass.

Marvel Rivals Season 5 Hero Theme and Role Predictions

Rogue and Gambit in love in a scene in Marvel comics.
A season of love to celebrate Romy / Image via Marvel Comics

The community was already confident that Rogue and Gambit were to appear immediately after Season 4.5, despite not having as much leaked content as Deadpool, one of the few other possible upcoming heroes. With Season 5 planned to be a love-themed chapter, there's only a handful of couples in Marvel as beloved as Rogue and Remy (or "Romy", as their most popular ship name).

Related Article: A Dedicated Halloween Event Is Coming To Marvel Rivals

However, the more intriguing question is what their roles will be. Given the seasonal theme and nuance of the two characters, many players believe this could be the first time we see back-to-back support releases, claiming that both Rogue and Gambit will be Strategists

While Rogue's most famous abilities from the X-Men TV series (flight, super strength) may not automatically scream strategist, a kit that leaned more into her ability to steal the powers of other mutants would make a lot of sense. The stealing effect in the comics also tends to leave the victim stunned or even without their powers in some instances, offering potential disruption or crowd control powers.

After some backlash concerning Marvel Rivals bringing two consecutive Duelists in an already DPS-heavy roster, it seems only natural that they avoid releasing heroes for the role in the near future. With Angela confirmed as a Vanguard, Romy as a Support duo can certainly add diversity to the roster, especially considering that the last Strategist, Ultron, leaned more on the DPS side. 

Esports Impact

Almost every Strategist released after Season 0 has had a significant impact on Marvel Rivals' meta. Invisible Woman was considered among the three best heroes in the role, and the release of Ultron brought a complete flyer meta.

With the recent Season 4 patch notes, it's clear that the developers are gathering more data from high-ranked play and esports tournaments to center Strategist balancing around. Luna Snow and Loki, often deemed the strongest Support pairing in pro play, are finally being toned down to give other healers a chance.

If this pattern continues, the stage will be set for Gambit and Rogue to show up and affect the competitive scene like their supposed Strategist predecessors.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Daniyal Malik
DANIYAL MALIK

Daniyal Malik is currently a part of the Writer team at Esports on SI. Prior to joining us, he worked as a writer for TheGamer and as an Executive Editor at eXputer, building his portfolio around SEO knowledge and team management. Alongside his years of experience as a professional writer and editor, he's also a tournament organizer across multiple gaming genres. In 2023, he hosted a major esports event for Marvel Snap led by the Snap.Fan team, which had over a hundred participants from all over the world. Daniyal's currently pursuing his bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences. Beyond work and studies, he's a passionate FPS and CCG fan who's invested in all things related to Call of Duty, Marvel Snap, and Marvel Rivals.

Home/News