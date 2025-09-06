New Marvel Rivals Leaks Reveal Season 5 Heroes Could Be These Two X-Men
With Marvel Rivals Season 4 kicking off on September 12, we may have already stumbled upon a giant clue that confirms the next batch of heroes. According to a leak of the last Season 4 Gallery Card by @X0X_LEAK on X, the lore's writing suggests fan-favorite mutant couple Rogue and Gambit coming together in Season 5.
The biggest hint is definitely the last line, which references Gambit's potency with playing cards and Rogue's ability to steal life force.
"If you play your cards right and they don't drain every last bit of your life force, I may make an appearance at your next tournament myself..."
There are also other bits of wordplay that signal Gambit's nature, like The Grandmaster sending a playing card he won from Mephisto, and gambling phrases such as "cash in all of our chips." Since these clues appear on the final page, "Raising The Stakes", of Season 4's serial, you can likely obtain it and read it yourself after reaching a milestone in either an Event or the seasonal Battle Pass.
Marvel Rivals Season 5 Hero Theme and Role Predictions
The community was already confident that Rogue and Gambit were to appear immediately after Season 4.5, despite not having as much leaked content as Deadpool, one of the few other possible upcoming heroes. With Season 5 planned to be a love-themed chapter, there's only a handful of couples in Marvel as beloved as Rogue and Remy (or "Romy", as their most popular ship name).
However, the more intriguing question is what their roles will be. Given the seasonal theme and nuance of the two characters, many players believe this could be the first time we see back-to-back support releases, claiming that both Rogue and Gambit will be Strategists.
While Rogue's most famous abilities from the X-Men TV series (flight, super strength) may not automatically scream strategist, a kit that leaned more into her ability to steal the powers of other mutants would make a lot of sense. The stealing effect in the comics also tends to leave the victim stunned or even without their powers in some instances, offering potential disruption or crowd control powers.
After some backlash concerning Marvel Rivals bringing two consecutive Duelists in an already DPS-heavy roster, it seems only natural that they avoid releasing heroes for the role in the near future. With Angela confirmed as a Vanguard, Romy as a Support duo can certainly add diversity to the roster, especially considering that the last Strategist, Ultron, leaned more on the DPS side.
Esports Impact
Almost every Strategist released after Season 0 has had a significant impact on Marvel Rivals' meta. Invisible Woman was considered among the three best heroes in the role, and the release of Ultron brought a complete flyer meta.
With the recent Season 4 patch notes, it's clear that the developers are gathering more data from high-ranked play and esports tournaments to center Strategist balancing around. Luna Snow and Loki, often deemed the strongest Support pairing in pro play, are finally being toned down to give other healers a chance.
If this pattern continues, the stage will be set for Gambit and Rogue to show up and affect the competitive scene like their supposed Strategist predecessors.