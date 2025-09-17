Marvel Rivals September 17 Patch Notes: Swinsuit Skins and Strategist Fixes
The new Marvel Rivals season is underway, and NetEase Games is doing a quick check in to fix a few bugs impact some of the game’s healers, while also dropping a big event to send off summer.
Starting Sept. 17, a new patch will go live for Marvel Rivals, bringing a handful of new Summer Special skins to the game, along with various adjustments to gameplay. There aren’t any major changes being made, just some adjustments to existing heroes and parts of the game that went a bit wonky after Season 4 went live.
Marvel Rivals September 17 Patch Notes: Healer Fixes and Seasonal Bugs
New Content Added
- Limited-Time Bundle Summer Special Bundle
- Summer Special skins for Invisible Woman, The Punisher, Thing, Human Torch and Mantis
- Summer Special Vol. 2 event pass
- Chat Channels update now lets players change font color, special characters, emojis, and more.
- Replay Data now features more detailed hero statistics.
Bug and Platform Fixes
- Quick Match and Arcade games near completion will no longer add Substitute players.
- Fixed abnormal hero data display on other players' Career - Statistics page.
- Fixed certain battle Stat Highlights not being settable in the Career system.
- Squad Chat has been removed as a text channel for solo queue players.
- “Reduced Angela's excessively oversized head in Giant-Size Brain Blast.”
- Fixed rare performance drops and screen tearing on PS5.
Hero Changes
- Loki's Mischievous Metamorphosis: Fixed a bug where, if Loki used his Ultimate Ability to transform into a costumed Adam Warlock and was KO'd and revived via Regenerative Cocoon, he'd come back wearing Adam's default costume.
- “Luna Snow's Dance Upgrade: Polished the animation for Luna Snow's Ultimate Ability. Her moves are now smooth enough to impress even Star-Lord at a Guardians dance-off. Luna's Cool Summer Costume will be fixed next patch to nail the perfect dance dancing on the center of her Jellyfish.”
- Ultron's Palm Pilot Precision: Tweaked the starting points for Ultron's Encephalo-Ray and Nano-Ray attacks so they now fire perfectly from his palm.
Marvel Rivals September 17 Patch - Esports Impact
As expected of a small, post-season launch patch, this update will have very little impact on the competitive scene. All three changes made to Strategists with this update fix mostly visual bugs to keep the game looking smooth in certain areas, not much to do with actual gameplay.
On the otherhand, Quick Play and Arcade players are going to be happy with one change, seeing as how they will now be less likely to end up in a nearly completed match when queueing. Yes, this could end up seeing some close matches be thrown at the last minute due to unfortunate disconnects, however, it is a good change for solo players just trying to get into a fresh lobby.
Marvel Rivals Summer Special Vol. 2 Event Details
The biggest part of this patch is the Summer Special Vol. 2 event, which adds a new event pass to the game featuring swimsuit skins for Thing, Mantis, and Human Torch. It will cost 990 Lattice ($9.99) for the premium pass, though Thing’s skin and other cosmetics will be free, along with some other select items.
Summer Special skins for Invisible Woman and Punisher will also be added to the game via the shop, each available for a limited time along with an event bundle.