Wild West Hela, Brand New Map and More Dropping in September 24 Update
Marvel Rivals is getting some minor additions added to it over the next couple of days. The title will see a new Hela skin, a new Convergence map, and a small event that will allow players to get a free skin of their choice.
The Overwatch-inspired and direct competitor was released last December to immense critical and commercial success. While it has failed to retain the majority of that initial hype's worth of players, as all games do, it has solidified itself as a mainstream and highly respected title that many fans are enjoying.
One thing that Marvel Rivals has done a phenomenal job of since its initial release is providing players with consistent, small updates that may not add anything of huge significance, but introduce new challenges or goals to complete.
It has also done a great job of capitalizing on the immense amount of money it can make from the extensive library of comic book appearances that its cast of characters has. This week, the developers will be aiming to do both those things.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals: New Hela And Namor Team Up Discovered, And It Looks Broken
Wild West Hela Skin Price and All Cosmetics
The Grim Lady wild west skin for Hela is coming to the game on September 24, 2025. The skin will be available in the shop at 10:00 PM Eastern time (7 PM Pacific time). The skin is an original work for the game and not from a previous comic book appearance.
The Grim Lady (1872) bundle is legendary quality and will cost 2200 units. The bundle will include:
- Costume
- MVP Animation
- Emote
- Nameplate
- Spray
What Is The New Map Coming To Marvel Rivals?
The new map coming to Marvel Rivals is called K'un-Lun: Heart of Heaven. As the name implies, it is an east Asian-inspired map with heavy Iron Fist involvement. The map features bright colors and sculptures of serpent-dragons.
K'un-Lun- Heart of Heaven is made for the Convergence game mode. Convergence is the game mode that functions mostly the same as Convoy, where the attacking team needs to escort a payload to certain checkpoints to score, but with the added difference that before escorting the vehicle, attackers must first capture an objective point to unlock it.
A new map is the second most exciting thing that can possibly be added to a hero shooter for most fans, behind new heroes themselves. Nothing shakes up the gameplay, other than new heroes, quite like having a new arena to battle it out in.
Players will have to wait until they get their hands on this new map to see how well it plays and if it's a genuinely good map or not, but one thing for certain is that the art team knocked it out of the park. It's a pleasant map to look at with bright greens, an open when not inside the caves, and cherry-blossom pink scattered about.
The New Shao-Lao's Blessing Event Coming To Marvel Rivals
Shou-Lao's Blessing is coming to Marvel Rivals on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Players will complete matches to earn a total of 500 Units, 500 Unstable Molecules, and a Costume Coin.
There are a total of 7 missions. Completing the first will reward 100 Units. Completing the second will reward 100 Unstable Molecules. The third will reward 200 Units, and the fourth will reward 200 Unstable Molecules. The fifth and sixth will reward 200 Units again and then 200 Unstable Molecules again. Completing the seventh and final challenge will reward the free Costume Coin.
Costume Coins are a currency in Marvel Rivals that allow players to redeem a free costume of their choice from the Exchange tab within the in-game store. Not every single skin is available within the exchange tab, but there is a large number of options to pick from, including but not limited to:
- Invisible Woman- Malice
- Psylocke- Vengeance
- Spider-Man- Bag-Man Beyond
- Jeff the Land Shark- Incognito Dolphin
- And many more
What Is The Esports Impact Of This Weeks Marvel Rivals Updates?
Marvel Rivals does have an active and supported esports scene with in-game tournaments for in-game rewards and a full-blown professional circuit with some of the biggest organizations in all of esports participating in it's tournaments.
Cosmetics rarely have any impact on esports unless a cosmetic becomes pay-to-win in some form, such as a skin making abilities harder to see or a character harder to spot. There's no reason to believe anything like that will happen with Marvel Rivals any time soon, though.
What could impact Marvel Rivals esports and general competitive play is the brand new map. Convergence is one of the three core competitive modes in Marvel Rivals and K'un-Lun: Heart of Heaven will almost certainly see competitive play unless it ends up playing horribly. While it's certainly true that not all Marvel Rivals maps are complete winners that play amazingly, it's unlikely this map is so unbelievably bad that is had to be ignored by the competitive rule set, so expect it to be played eventually.
Next Article: Every Marvel Rivals Summer Special Event Volume 2 Skin and Reward