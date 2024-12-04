Marvel Rivals Skin Prices Leaked During Preview Stream
Marvel Rivals is set to make its highly anticipated release in just a few days on December 6. The Overwatch-style 6v6 hero shooter using some of the most iconic characters ever created has a fair amount of hype to live up to.
Given that Marvel Rivals is comprised of comic book characters with tons of appearances in so many different comic book storylines, universes, timelines, etc., there are a lot of potential costumes to sell for real money in this game. Being a free-to-play title, it obviously has to make money somehow, and microtransactions for skins are going to be its main source of revenue.
Fans are undoubtedly excited to get to use some of their favorite comic appearances for their favorite comic characters, however, some of that excitement may be short lived if the price is not right. Recently, the prices of some skins in Marvel Rivals were leaked in a livestream from Sacriel.
How Much Do Skins Cost In Marvel Rivals?
Just like with many games, there are different "rarities" or "tiers" for skins in Marvel Rivals with higher tier skins costing more money.
It appears purple tier skins are set to cost 2200 of the premium currency when not on sale and that MCU skins are set to cost 2400 when not on sale. The prices of every tier are not currently known. So far, this is all we have. The conversion of $1 USD to 1 premium currency is not known.
However, it's more than likely going to be $1 USD = 100 premium currency as that would be in line with the currency conversion for lots of other games, makes the math for the consumer easy, and the price of $22 USD for a single skin sounds about right for a free-to-play title in the current video game market.