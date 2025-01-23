Marvel Rivals Spring Festival Event Guide - All New Skins, Rewards, and More
The Spring Festival has arrived in Marvel Rivals, bringing new costumes, rewards, and even a brand new game mode that will only be available for a limited time.
Starting on Jan. 23, the Spring Festival launches yet another round of exclusive Marvel Rivals content that players can enjoy for a few weeks. Whether it be purchasing one of the new skins or playing superhero soccer, here is everything you need to know about this festival and its hidden rewards.
Marvel Rivals Spring Festival Start and End Time
With the event already live as of Jan. 23, Marvel Rivals’ Spring Festival event will be active in the game until Feb. 14 at 2:59am CT.
Once the event ends, all of the exclusive content featured in the Fortune & Colors mini-event and store will be removed from the game—and might not return at all. Just like the Winter Celebration event, that means the rewards, skins, and new mode will all be gone on Feb. 14.
Marvel Rivals Spring Festival All New Skins, Rewards, and How to Get Them
There were two different sets of items added to Marvel Rivals during the Spring Festival: a set of premium Hero Costumes and several free rewards you can earn in the Fortune & Colors mini-event menu.
In total there are three Spring Festival skins available exclusively during the event, lion-themed festival costumes for Black Widow, Iron Fist, and Star-Lord. The Black Widow and Iron Fist skins are aviailable in the game’s Store at a discounted price and in a bundle, while the Star-Lord costume is free to earn along with other rewards.
Costume
Price
Included Content
Lion's Gaze (Iron Fist)
2,200 Units (Was 3,3,00)
Lion's Gaze Costume (Iron Fist)
Lion's Heartbeat (Black Widow)
1,600 Units (Was 2,200)
Lion's Heartbeat Costume (Black Widow)
Lion's Mane (Star-Lord)
Free Via Event Unlock
Lion's Mane Costume (Star-Lord)
The Dancing Lions Bundle which includes both the Black Widow and Iron Fist costumes costs 2,800 Units, down from the listed 5,500 Units listed on the card. The Star-Lord costume does not have a custom MVP or emote, but the Lion's Mane costume is featured in the Iron Fist MVP.
The Lion’s Mane Star-Lord costume is one of the final rewards in the Fortune & Colors progression track, which you can complete by finishing daily event missions—typically revolving around the Clash of Dancing Lions limited-time mode. Here are all of those rewards in order. Remember, they will cost you Danqing, a new unlockable event currency, to claim.
- Drum and Roar Nameplate
- Snake’s Luck Spray
- 200 Chrono Tokens (Battle Pass Currency)
- Lion’s Mane Nameplate
- Lion’s Mane Spray
- Lion’s Mane Costume (Star-Lord)
- Of Festivals and Friends Gallery Card
Marvel Rivals Spring Festival: Clash of Dancing Lions Mode, Explained
The Clash of Dancing Lions Mode in the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival is essentially the game’s version of Lucio Ball but with an expanded roster of heroes that have had their moves tailored to the mode specifically.
In this mode, six players across two teams will play a customized version of soccer. There are no KOs, only three heroes available to pick between, and the first team to reach 10 points wins.
Black Widow, Iron Fist, and Star-Lord are the playable heroes, and all three have had their movesets reworked to fit the mode. And, while every character can kick the ball forward, you must run the ball into the goal to score any points. Kicking will do nothing to the goal based on testing.
The goal itself is split into three segments. Taking the ball into the middle segment will net your team three points, while the two segments on the side are only worth a single point.
Iron Fist works as a physical deterrent that can run a solid defense with his sweeping kicks and jumps while Black Widow can quickly run the ball across the field or chase down enemies. Star-Lord retains his ability to take to the sky and can take the ball with him.
You will need to play Clash of Dancing Lions if you want to unlock Danqing to progress and earn rewards in the Fortune & Colors menu.
