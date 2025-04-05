Marvel Rivals Star Lord 'King of Spartax' Skin - Price, Release Date and More
Star Lord is one of Marvel Rivals' most common Duelists in the current high-elo meta. He has a fast-paced playstyle, dashing around and delivering steady poke damage to opponents. In Season 2, Star Lord players can speed around the map in style with a new regal 'King of Spartax' skin. Here's everything we know about the skin drop, its cost and release date and how players can obtain it.
Star Lord's New 'King of Spartax' Marvel Rivals Skin
Star Lord, also known as Peter Quill, is beloved by fans for his lighthearted and goofy personality in the Marvel Universe. However, the down-to-earth Guardian of the Galaxy also has royal heritage: his father J'son was king of the extraterrestrial Spartax Empire, with Star Lord eventually taking on the title himself.
On March 4 2025, Marvel Rivals leaks revealed a new Star Lord skin that ties into his character arc as a royal leader. The Star Lord 'King of Spartax' skin features the Duelist in a king's military uniform, complete with a military badge. It is also one of the only Star Lord skins to show the character's full face, which is usually hidden by a mask.
Players seem excited about the reveal, with many noting that the skin is refreshing compared to other Star Lord cosmetic options. Some users are also commenting that they thought it was a Captain America skin upon reveal, since it resembles Cap's patriotic suit getup revealed at the Hellfire Gala — so it could be perfect for matching if you have a tank duo.
Esports Impact
Star Lord currently has a high pick rate in Diamond + elo, hovering at about 17% according to data collection site Rivalsmeta.com. This means he is currently the third most-popular duelist behind Winter Soldier and Namor.
While Star Lord mains enjoyed a golden era in Season 1, Season 2 is promising massive shakeups to the meta that will nerf Star Lord significantly. His primary fire will see significant nerfs including a new damage falloff mechanic. In addition, his Ultimate will charge much slower. As heroes lose power, their pick rate naturally decreases. However, a new Star Lord skin could ensure Peter Quill stays in the spotlight and gets play time with the biggest pros in the scene even if his power level takes a hit.
When Does the 'King of Spartax' Skin Release?
The 'King of Spartax' Star Lord bundle will release on April 11 2025 in tandem with Marvel Rivals' Season 2 start date. The update will release as soon as the day begins at midnight UTC.
What's in the Star Lord 'King of Spartax' Bundle?
Alongside the King of Spartax skin, the bundle includes several other cosmetics. Fans purchasing the set will obtain:
- 'King of Spartax' MVP Animation
- 'King of Spartax' emote
- 'King of Spartax' Nameplate
- 'King of Spartax' Spray
How much does the Star Lord 'KIng of Spartax' Bundle Cost?
The new Star Lord 'King of Spartax' skin will reportedly cost 1,600 units. This is equivalent to approximately 16 USD. Players can obtain Units for free from the in-game Battlepass, and they can also purchase Lattice in the Marvel Rivals store and convert it to an equal amount of Units. For more information on how to convert Lattice to Units, check the related article below.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals: Units, Lattice and Microtransaction Guide
How to Buy the Star Lord 'King of Spartax' Skin
To purchase the 'King of Spartax' skin, players need to enter the 'Store' tab once it releases. Here, the skin will likely appear as a 'Featured' skin. Users can also scroll through the 'Costumes' tab to find the skin specifically.
Once purchased, owners can equip the 'King of Spartax' skin using the 'Hero' tab by selecting Star Lord and choosing it from Costumes.