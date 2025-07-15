All Marvel Rivals Summer Special Event Skins and Rewards
Marvel Rivals isn’t ready to let the summer vibes end just yet. The new Summer Special event will add plenty of new content, including an event pass featuring a handful of highly anticipated swimsuit skins for characters like Thor and Luna Snow.
The Summer Special event will feature plenty of new Marvel Rivals cosmetics, with the event pass acting as an extra way players can collect rewards with free or premium options. Regardless of which part of the pass you decide to pursue, you can get something out of your time spent with the game.
Marvel Rivals Summer Special Event Pass Guide - All Skins and Rewards
As part of the Summer Special celebration, a number of swimsuit skins are coming to Marvel Rivals for a limited time while it runs from July 17 to Aug. 15. There are multiple waves of these designs dropping over the next several weeks, including three in the Summer Special event pass.
Much like the Season 3 battle pass, the Summer Special event pass has free and premium track with different rewards players can claim by earning XP. A majority of the rewards are actually free, though if you want all three of the special swimsuit skins, you will need to purchase the premium pass—which will likely run you 690 Lattice, or around $7, just like the last event pass.
As a reminder, if you purchase an event pass, you will not lose access to it once the event it is tied to ends. This means you can grab the pass, complete all the missions and unlock rewards at your own pace.
Summer Special Event Pass Page One
- Thing - Sunshine Thing Skin
- Loki Emoji Bundle (Free)
- Sunshine Thing Spray (Free)
- Sunshine Thing Nameplate (Free)
- 200 Unstable Molecules (Free)
- Sunshine Thing Emote (Free)
- Psylocke Emoji Bundle
Summer Special Event Pass Page Two
- Worthy Waves Thor Spray (Free)
- Worthy Waves Thor Nameplate (Free)
- Worthy Waves Thor Emote (Free)
- Thor Emoji Bundle
- 200 Unstable Molecules (Free)
- Worthy Waves Thor MVP (Free)
- Thor - Worthy Waves Skin (Free)
Summer Special Event Pass Page Three
- Cool Summer Luna Spray (Free)
- Cool Summer Luna Nameplate
- Cool Summer Luna Emote (Free)
- Luna Snow Emoji Bundle
- Summer Special Gallery Card (Free)
- Cool Summer Luna MVP
- Luna - Cool Summer Skin
Is the Marvel Rivals Summer Special Event Pass Worth It?
If you don’t mind spending a bit of money, event passes like the one featured in the Summer Special event are usually worth picking up. For around $7, based on previous offers, you get three pages of rewards and three unique skins.
Compared to the usual cost of even basic skins, which can run you 1,600 Units, you can use the event passes to get three costumes and other goodies. And, since this is a summer event, some of these offered cosmetics will likely not be offered in the in-game store again any time soon.
As part of the Summer Special event, Marvel Rivals will also have four additional costume colors for some of the exclusive swimsuit skins. This includes the Thor - Worthy Waves and Luna Snow - Cool Summer costumes.
Luna’s Cool Summer skin will also have customizable ability effects for her ultimate ability available to unlock too, which is another new feature for Season 3. More might be added in the next wave too.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Season 3 Roadmap Reveals Summer Event, Fantastic Four MCU Skins, and More
Marvel Rivals Summer Special - Esports Impact
Adding more skins, especially polarizing ones designed to draw eyes to specific heroes, is one of the easiest ways for NetEase Games to bring players back to the game for new events. The developers know exactly how to pick which heroes can get attention and when to drop more cosmetics for optimal player retention.
Giving Psylocke, Luna, Thor, and Loki swimsuit skins in a special event where some can be earned for free and all of them have alternate color costumes, NetEase knows exactly what it is doing.