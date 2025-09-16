Every Marvel Rivals Summer Special Event Volume 2 Skin and Reward
The tremendous success of the original Summer Special Event Pass in Marvel Rivals Season 3 was an indirect petition to bring the lineup back as soon as possible, and the developers acknowledged our request. The Swimsuit and Summer Special Collection returns with another wave in a brand new Event Pass, featuring two Epic and one Legendary skin you can acquire starting mid-September.
Alongside three costumes, you'll also receive tons of MVPs, mood bundles, sprays, nameplates, emotes, and much more in the upcoming limited-time event. The Event Pass follows the same structure as the previous three passes, meaning there are 21 rewards in total, with some being free and others behind a premium paywall.
This article breaks down everything you need to know about the Summer Special Vol. 2 Event Pass, including its contents, release date, and whether or not it's worth your time and wallet.
All Skins and Rewards In The Marvel Rivals Summer Special Vol. 2 Event Pass
Similar to prior Event and Battle Passes, the Summer Special Vol. 2 has a Free and Premium track with rewards you can claim purely by earning XP from matches. You can get most of the rewards, including one of the three Summer Special costumes, for free, so all you have to do is play the game, and you'll continuously get more items.
However, once you enter Vol. 2's Premium track, you'll gain access to unlocking all the rewards, including the Legendary skin at the end of the Pass. This time around, the event has 13 Free and 8 Premium rewards. Although prices aren't confirmed, players speculate this will cost 990 Lattice ($9.99) over the standard 690 Lattice, like the previous Summer Special Event Pass.
As always, you can purchase the Premium Summer Special Vol. 2 Event Pass at any time while it's ongoing. Buying the Premium tier will not reset the event's progress, so you can manually claim all the Premium-tier rewards you've already passed before the purchase.
Additionally, if you purchase an Event Pass, you will not lose access to it once the event ends, letting you claim all the rewards later down the road as well.
Summer Special Vol. 2 Event Pass Page One
- Human Torch: Sunny Sizzler Costume
- The Punisher Mood Bundle (Free)
- Human Torch: Sunny Sizzler Spray (Free)
- Human Torch: Sunny Sizzler Nameplate (Free)
- Human Torch: Sunny Sizzler MVP Animation
- Human Torch: Sunny Sizzler Emote (Free)
- Invisible Woman Mood bundle
Summer Special Vol. 2 Event Pass Page Two
- The Thing: Rocky Tide Spray (Free)
- The Thing: Rocky Tide Nameplate (Free)
- The Thing: Rocky Tide Emote (Free)
- The Thing Emoji Bundle
- Unstable Molecules x200 (Free)
- The Thing: Rocky Tide MVP Animation (Free)
- The Thing: Rocky Tide Costume (Free)
Summer Special Vol. 2 Event Pass Page Three
- Mantis: Oceanic Harmony Spray (Free)
- Mantis: Oceanic Harmony Nameplate
- Mantis: Oceanic Harmony Emote (Free)
- Mantis Emoji Bundle
- Unstable Molecules x200 (Free)
- Mantis: Oceanic Harmony MVP Animation
- Mantis: Oceanic Harmony Costume
When Does The Summer Special Vol. 2 Event Pass Release Date In Marvel Rivals
The second Swimsuit-themed Summer Special Event Pass comes to Marvel Rivals on September 18 at 2:00 AM PT. Unlike the previous Passes, this event will not have a daily limit whatsoever, so you could potentially claim all the rewards in one day.
We don't know how long this Event Pass will stay, but judging from the last Summer Special celebration, it will likely last until October 17 — a month-long event.
Following the Event Pass's release, we'll also get the remaining two Legendary Swimsuit skins for The Punisher and Invisible Woman on September 18 at 7:00 PM PT. You can buy those costumes from the Shop for 2,200 Units each.
Is the Marvel Rivals Summer Special Vol. 2 Event Pass Worth It?
Event Passes have generally offered exceptional value in Marvel Rivals, and this one looks to be no different. For 990 Lattice, you're essentially accessing three high-quality skins for less than half the price of a single Legendary skin, which is also ironic since this Pass has a Legendary costume at the end, too.
What makes things better is that, alongside having no time limit, you can get the rewards for simply playing the game. You don't have to do hero-specific or role-specific missions to progress like you do with the Battle Pass (although the Battle Pass does have better value from a monetary perspective).
The last Summer Special Collection was extremely well received, and this one follows the same pattern, having several sprays and nameplates alongside a Mantis skin with an Ultimate VFX and several color palettes. In fact, this is the first Event Pass where all three skins have various palettes.
The costumes arguably justify the price tag themselves, and you can treat the other goodies as bonus add-ons.
Esports Impact
Marvel Rivals' meta has taken a dramatic shift after the Season 4 patch notes went live, but the changes barely affected the heroes in this upcoming Event Pass.
Other than a buff to Mantis' Ultimate Ability, we didn't see any fine-tuning to The Thing and Human Torch, with the latter hero's absence in the patch being more surprising since Torch was a beast in the recent Marvel Rivals IGNITE and MRC tournaments.
Going forward, we can definitely see Mantis and Thing picking up the pace with Mantis' exceptional existing team-up with Loki and Thing being a counter-pick to Angela, the latest hero introduced in Marvel Rivals.