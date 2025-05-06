Squirrel Girl's Marvel Rivals Summer Skin is Here: Release Date and More
Marvel Rivals' release has brought fresh superheroes into the public eye, one being the peppy prodigy Squirrel Girl. The game has just announced Squirrel Girl will receive a summer-themed 'Sunshine Squirrel' skin, which will revamp her outfit with a beachy aesthetic. Let's explore everything to know about the 'Sunshine Squirrel' drop including its release date and how players can buy it.
Marvel Rivals Reveals New 'Sunshine Squirrel' Skin
On May 6 2025, Marvel Rivals officially revealed a new 'Sunshine Squirrel' Squirrel Girl skin on the title's x.com account. The skin is part of a larger summer-themed release, and a 'Sunshine Raccoon' Rocket Raccoon costume will launch alongside it.
'Sunshine Squirrel' jazzes up Squirrel Girl's outfit with a beachy crop top and white mesh coverup. Her hair and fur is dyed blond, and she has freckles. Squirrel Girl also wears a flower belt, hoop earrings and a sun visor. Her lil' sidekick Tippy Toe is joining in with tiny sunglasses, a pool floatie and swim trunks.
When Will the 'Sunshine Squirrel' Squirrel Girl Skin Release?
Marvel Rivals states that Squirrel Girl's Sunshine Squirrel skin will go live on Friday, May 9 2025 at 2:00 UTC. The exact release time will depend on the player's server region and location, so let's quickly convert that to other timezones:
- PT: 7 PM
- CT: 9 PM
- ET: 10 PM
- Brazil: 11 PM
- UTC: 2 AM (Next day)
- London: 3 AM (Next day)
- CET: 4 AM (Next day)
- KST/JST: 11 AM (Next day)
How to Get Squirrel Girl's 'Sunshine Squirrel' Skin
Players will be able to purchase the 'Sunshine Squirrel' skin from the Marvel Rivals shop. To access it, they should click the 'store' button at the top middle of the screen. Once 'Sunshine Squirrel' releases, it should appear on the 'Featured' tab as a banner. Players must pay Units, Marvel Rivals' premium universal currency, to purchase it. Units can come from Battlepass completion or the in-game currency store, which sells Lattice. Players can convert Lattice to Units at a 1:1 ratio.
Meta Impact
Squirrel Girl is not the most meta character in Season 2, with an overall Marvel Rivals win rate of just 45% according to rivalsmeta.com. She is even worse in high elo, with the lowest Diamond+ win rate of any hero at just 42.8%. A new Squirrel Girl skin could encourage more users to pick her in-game despite her kit's drawbacks Alongside raising her pick rate, higher interest in the character could lead to some much-needed buffs in the future.
Like every Marvel Rivals skin release, 'Sunshine Squirrel' Squirrel Girl could result in a brief player count spike. Users might experience quicker Ranked queue times. Since players in the meta don't favor Squirrel Girl as much as other heroes, this effect could be small but still noticeable.