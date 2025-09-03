The Marvel Rivals Summer Swimsuit Skin You Wanted is Coming in Season 4
Marvel Rivals' summer swimsuit skins were a huge hit in the community, with heroes from Loki to Luna Snow all receiving beachy remodels. After previously confirming a second wave, the Marvel Rivals team has now released concept art for swimsuit Invisible Woman, Punisher and more Heroes. Here's a quick recap of everything we know.
Marvel Rivals Reveals More Summer Swimsuit Skins
On September 3 2025, Marvel Rivals released an official Season 4 Dev Roadmap containing a long-awaited fan request: more swimsuit skins are arriving soon, with plenty of characters to choose from.
The second skin drop will contain summer costumes for five additional heroes:
Which Heroes Have New Marvel Rivals Summer Swimsuit Skins?
- Invisible Woman
- Punisher
- Mantis
- Thing
- Human Torch
1. Invisible Woman Swimsuit Skin
Invisible Woman's new swimsuit skin features a trendy cutout one-piece. The outfit is blue and white with long sleeves and stylish fingerless gloves. Of course, Sue also sports some designer sunglasses.
2. The Punisher Swimsuit Skin
The Punisher definitely hit the gym this summer (while he wasn't busy serving as judge, jury and executioner). He wears a skull-accented speedo and a matching blue skull-print towel.
3. Mantis Swimsuit Skin
Wholesome alien Mantis wears an emerald green one-piece with a deep V-neck. She also has space buns, sandals and a stylish yellow cover-up.
4. Thing Swimsuit Skin
The Thing Ben Grimm is lookin' sharp with his sporty black tank top and Hawaiian shirt set. He also wears a red bandanna and woven bracelets.
5. Human Torch Swimsuit Skin
Human Torch is definitely in his cool uncle arc with hotrod-print purple shorts and an unbuttoned beach shirt. There is one questionable thing about his outfit: Johnny is wearing socks with sandals (but hey, that's kind of in character for him.)
When Will the New Marvel Rivals Summer Swimsuit Skins Arrive?
Marvel Rivals' second wave of swimsuit cosmetics will arrive during Season 4, which releases on Friday, September 12 2025. This update will probably occur at 2:00 AM PT. Here's a quick conversion for other time zones:
- West Coast US (PT): 2 AM
- East Coast US (ET): 5 AM
- Brazil: 6 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): 10 AM
- Central Europe (CEST): 11 AM
Esports and Gaming Impact
Marvel Rivals makes a point to listen to its community. The game's open reception to trends (such as the infamous twerking Venom emote, the spray of Jeff getting a fade and even Jeff as the Tralalero Tralala shark) have capitalized on meme culture and humor to increase its player count and cater to fans.
Swimsuit skins are hard to execute correctly in any game, but Marvel Rivals pulled it off with class, and the original drop was generally well-received by the player base. Fans appreciated that it included skins for a variety of characters, from Loki to Luna Snow, and had aesthetic appeal alongside sizzling summer flair. Good cosmetics make players' experiences more enjoyable, motivating them to return to the game and get involved.