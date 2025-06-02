How to Unlock Sunshine Land Shark Jeff and Weapon X Wolverine in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5
Ah, summertime... the sun is shining, the birds are chirping,m and the weather is warm. Marvel Rivals gamers are touching grass, and so is Jeff the Land Shark. His upcoming 'Sunshine Land Shark' skin will bring beachside flair to the support role. Wolverine is also joining the celebration with a 'Weapon X' costume. Let's explore everything about the skins, including their release date, impact and how players can get them.
Marvel Rivals' New 'Sunshine Land Shark' Jeff Skin
Jeff the Land Shark's new 'Sunshine Land Shark' skin answers the age-old question: Can a genetically modified land shark get a beachy bronze tan? Jeff radiates an outdoorsy glow and wears a purple hibiscus flower necklace. He also sports a tiny turquoise top hat.
This skin follows Marvel Rivals' 'Sunshine' cosmetic theme, which reimagines the game's Heroes in relaxed summertime outfits. Squirrel Girl's 'Sunshine Squirrel' will match on any DPS duo. Rocket Raccoon's 'Sunshine Raccoon' costume also unifies a double-Strategist lineup.
Marvel Rivals' New 'Weapon X' Wolverine Skin
Wolverine's Weapon X skin has an edgy aesthetic. The costume has ties to existing Marvel lore: it references Wolverine's escape from the Weapon X facility, which attempted to genetically engineer superpowers in human test subjects to create military super-soldiers. It adds a helmet and dog tag necklace. In addition, Wolverine still wears his metal restraints and monitoring ports.
When do the 'Sunshine Land Shark' Jeff and 'Weapon X' Wolverine Skins Release?
Marvel Rivals' official X.com account announced the skins on Monday, June 2 2025, encouraging fans to get "claws out, fins up" and describing the set as follows:
"Prey on the weakness of your enemies as Wolverine's Weapon X and Jeff the Land Shark's Sunshine Land Shark costumes. There's no need to tame your instincts; the time for animalistic vengeance is now!"
The 'Sunshine Land Shark' Jeff the Land Shark and 'Weapon X' Wolverine skins have the same release time. They will go live on Friday, June 6 2025 at 2:00 UTC. Release time will vary depending on players' time zones and server locations. In some countries, the costumes will arrive early on Saturday, June 5 2025. Here's a quick conversion for each:
'Sunshine Land Shark' Jeff and 'Weapon X' Wolverine Release Times
- West Coast US (PDT): 7:00 PM
- Central US (CT): 9:00 PM
- East Coast US (EDT): 10:00 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 12:00 AM (June 6)
- Central Europe (CET): 1:00 AM (June 6)
- Japan (JST): 8:00 AM (June 6)
- Korea (KST): 8:00 AM (June 6)
How to get the Sunshine Land Shark Jeff and Weapon X Wolverine Skins
Once they arrive, players can obtain the 'Sunshine Land Shark' Jeff the Land Shark and 'Weapon X' Wolverine skins from the in-game Store.
- To access this page, players should navigate to and click on the 'Store' tab at the top middle of the home screen.
- This will open the main Store page, where the 'Sunshine Land Shark' and 'Weapon X' skins will most likely appear on featured offering banners.
- Clicking these banners leads to the skins' purchase pages, which display their costs and offer a 'purchase' button on the bottom right of the screen.
- Clicking the purchase button will open a confirmation page. After confirming, players complete the transaction, and the skin is immediately available in their Costume inventory.
If the skins' Featured banners don't show up, players can still find them by filtering the Store with the 'Costumes' tab at the middle of the screen. They can also purchase directly from Jeff the Land Shark and Wolverine's Hero pages by clicking on each character, navigating to their 'Costumes' tab, filtering to show unowned costume and selecting the 'Sunshine Land Shark' and 'Weapon X' skins.
How Much do the Sunshine Land Shark and Weapon X Wolverine Marvel Rivals Skins Cost?
Marvel Rivals has not yet confirmed prices for the Sunshine Land Shark and Weapon X Wolverine skins. However, similar Sunshine skins, including 'Sunshine Squirrel' and 'Sunshine Raccoon', cost 1,600 and 2,400 Units, respectively. Squirrel Girl's Sunshine skin is Epic, while Rocket Raccoon's is Legendary. Jeff's Sunshine skin tier will likely match one of these.
Esports Impact
Jeff the Land Shark is not the strongest support at the moment. Marvel Rivals has focused recent updates on streamlining Strategist abilities to provide team value at the cost of individual carry potential. Rocket Raccoon was the first Strategist affected by this change with major Ultimate restructures, and Jeff has followed in Season 2.5. One could argue that Jeff's restructure affected him even more than Rocket's, since Jeff's DPS solo-carry potential was a main draw to his kit before the update. Many long-time Jeff mains have needed to restructure their core playstyle since.
While he doesn't have a large damage falloff and performs consistently throughout ranks, Jeff's win rate remains at a measly 47.40% in Diamond+ according to the stat-tracker rivalsmeta.com. However, Jeff's pick rate is higher than some other supports: in the overall Marvel Rivals ranked record, it sits at 29.43%. This is partially because he is a fan-favorite character: Jeff has become a mascot since Marvel Rivals' launch, and the community loves his cute design.
Meanwhile, Wolverine has the opposite problem: he has re-entered the Marvel Rivals meta in Season 2.5 but struggles to maintain a high pick rate. Wolverine's pick percentages skyrockets as competitive intensity increases, ending at 11.97% in Grandmaster+, but hardly anyone plays him in low ranks.
Wolverine and Jeff's new Marvel Rivals skins will increase their pick rates while solving unique issues for each Hero. Fresh cosmetics could increase Wolverine's low-rank presence, and a Jeff skin drop could encourage players who feel unmotivated due to his recent playstyle changes.