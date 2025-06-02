The Best Marvel Rivals Supports: Season 2.5 Ultron Meta Tier List
Season 2.5 isn’t just changing the Marvel Rivals meta, it is looking to exterminate parts of the past with some big shifts centered around Strategist heroes and the arrival of Ultron.
Marvel Rivals made some big changes to the game in Season 2.5, adding Ultron as the roster’s first flying Strategist, a new balance patch, and a few brand new features designed to help players express themselves in and out of matches. But how is the actual gameplay looking for support players post-Stategist Strike, and is the meta shaping up to be distinct from what we saw in Season 2?
Best Strategist Heroes in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 - Support Tier List
Strategists are key to every team in Marvel Rivals, as very few heroes outside of the class have the ability to sustain themselves for long periods of time in combat. A strong backline can make or break close games, and Season 2.5 has swung the pendulum of power back and forth, with support players getting some additional tools through Ultron’s addition to the game and other changes.
You won’t notice many changes from the Season 2 Strategist rankings. Still, the way you have to play around healers this season is much different because of the newest set of balance adjustments reworking several heroes, including major dive threats. Their role hasn’t changed, but the way they get it done may not look the same.
It is important to note that this is a very early look at the Season 2.5 meta following Ultron’s release. Things will likely shift as new strategies emerge, though this overview should help provide insight into why certain heroes are being played in a particular way and how they fit with the rest of the roster.
The best supports in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 are:
- Luna Snow
- Rocket Raccoon
- Invisible Woman
- Loki
- Cloak and Dagger
- Ultron
- Mantis
- Adam Warlock
- Jeff the Land Shark
1. Luna Snow
NetEase Games can tweak Luna’s Ultimate as much as they want on the fringes, but she will likely still remain the best support character in the game. Yes, her Ult now costs an additional 500 energy to use, but it still lasts for 12 seconds and is the most reliable and powerful Strategist Ult by far.
Not only that, but her primary fire now does more damage, her Absolute Zero freeze gives her 50 bonus health when it successfully hits an enemy, and she is the Team-Up anchor for Hawkeye’s wild new Ice Arrow.
That Team-Up allows Hawkeye, a rising Duelist pick, to pierce enemies and walls from an increased distance, stun impacted targets, and slow anyone that it grazes along the way. As the Anchor, Luna gets access to Winter’s Chill, a passive ability that grants her a 15 percent healing boost.
2. Rocket Raccoon
Even with an additional hit to his outright healing this season and the removal of Ammo Overload as a Team-Up, Rocket isn’t going anywhere as a top Strategist. His utiitlity is just too valuable, providing high healing output, solid damage when needed for larger targets, and the always sneaky ally revival in his back pocket.
His mobility is also a fantastic tool this season as dive remains prevalent. Notably, fyers will be aiming down from above more frequently, with Ultron on the prowl. Shredding tanks, potentially bringing back an ally a few times per life, and consistent healing? Sounds like a winning combination that players will want to amplify.
You also can’t forget his new Team-Up with Peni Parker that turns his B.r.b. into a smaller Spider Nest, giving it some additional defensive utility and something that could alert you to enemies sneaking around out of your line of sight.
3. Invisible Woman
No changes, no problem. Invisible Woman’s only real downgrade in Season 2.5 is the fact the overall Fantastic Four Team-Up was slightly nerfed for the other heroes who receive her bonus healing shields. It is still solid and gives her some bonus healing, though you likely won’t see as much of Johnny, Ben, or Reed, depending on what ranks you are playing due to other balance changes.
She still outputs great healing, can control areas with Psionic Vortex and Psionic Surge, and has a mobile shield to tank hits while healing whoever is around it. There are still plenty of direct counters to her Ultimate that see play, including a rise in Iron Man usage with Ultron around, but she is about as solid as healers can be in this game.
4. Loki
I don’t play Loki, so I always struggle ranking him even though I know he is incredibly strong in high-level play due to his versatility. His Ultimate makes him unpredictable in the best way, allowing Loki players to bust out one of potentially 11 other options to tackle a situation, including any other healing Ultimate that could even come from the enemy team.
His lamps remain one of the strongest standalone abilities in the game, and he can even push out good damage when he needs to. The issue comes with how he might face issues against some of the more prominent meta Duelists like Hawkeye and Hela, though Hela being prominent is also a good thing for the Trickster God, as it means his own allied Hela could potentially revive him.
That being said, Loki is great playing against or in dive compositions and has enough utility to make him fit into any lineup if a player knows how to maximize his potential. Just make sure to practice some escape tricks this season.
5. Cloak and Dagger
In a similar vein to Invisible Woman, Cloak and Dagger didn’t receive any significant changes for Season 2.5, but that just means that their stability on the roster is going to net her a decent usage rate from players looking for reliable healing. Getting solid, near-guaranteed heals without needing to aim, and tools to back that up while also having small deterrents to dive characters on the Cloak side is enough to keep this duo in the top half of supports.
Her slight uptick in damage from the mid-season patch in Season 2 gave her a bit more presence poking enemies, especially flyers, without swapping to Cloak. This is going to be very helpful in a meta where Storm, Iron Man, and Ultron are all buzzing around.
There will always be the issue of her Ultimate potentially getting canceled out by the always meta-present Magneto’s own Meteor M, or even a well-placed Maximum Pulse from Iron Man. However, getting the right timing on Cloak’s dispel or just trusting your teammates to back you up in those moments offsets any potential downside to the incredible ability in most instances outside of top level play.
6. Ultron
Ultron looks really strong and is currently dominating many seasonal projections because his early season win and usage rates seem very high. However, since he is a new hero, those stats are likely inflated. you will see an Ultron in every possible game where bans aren’t applicable—and the mechanical menace isn’t likely to be banned anyway.
Ultron’s unique position as a flying Strategist provides Marvel Rivals with a layer it hasn’t had before. He has multiple ways to heal allies, but it is done more passively than characters like Luna or Invisible Woman, so his actual healing output is limited, similar to that of Adam Warlock or Mantis. And, like Mantis, he also can output some heavy damage with his primary fire option while maneuvering quickly in all directions in the air.
In a two-healer comp, he might struggle to provide enough healing outright, though his Imperative: Patch can help passively heal multiple teammates. He plays like a hybrid Strategist and Duelist, making him great in triple healer teams, or in scenarios where he can freely help his teammates engage. If he gets paired up with Iron Man, the Stark Protocol Team-Up also allows him to heal more while improving his damage output.
7. Mantis
Mantis received no reworks for Season 2.5 and remains a fringe pick that sees success in the right hands. Her ability to control a battlefield through damage boosts and her sleep status allows her to play well into dive comps and counter heroes that would otherwise cause a support player issues, such as Iron Fist or Spider-Man.
That control doesn’t counteract her lack of healing output and lackluster Ultimate compared to other healers, however. Playing her in a triple support lineup or the triple res comp with Star-Lord and Adam Warlock is about the only way she will truly stand out beyond top players using her.
8. Adam Warlock
Since his changes in the mid-season patch for Season 2, Adam Warlock has become a more reliable, if still situational healer. Limited options to heal allies in quick succession without hitting headshots, an extremely hard-to-use Ultimate that fails to get maximum value in most instances, and slow movement all detract from an otherwise interesting Strategist.
Again, he is very viable in the right hands or in triple healer lineups, but he is outclassed in so many ways by other supports. He and Mantis can trade spots depending on the matchup.
9. Jeff the Land Shark
Opinions on the massive overhaul Jeff received for Season 2.5 will vary widely depending on your rank, playstyle, or enjoyment of the hero’s previous iteration. In short, any major attempt at using Jeff as a flanking DPS character with high sustainability and the resources to heal allies is dead and dusted.
He is at the bottom of this list because he lacks a clear identity and falls into a similar camp as Adam and Mantis, where he fits best in specific compositions but might not stand out on his own. He can heal more outright with his primary fire, but the remainder of his changes will need some serious testing before anyone but the Jeff purists are fielding him over the top five on this list.
Even with two new Team-Ups, Storm and Venom, Jeff is still trying to find his way.