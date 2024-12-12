What Does SVP Mean in Marvel Rivals
Things like highlights are handled a bit differently in Marvel Rivals, and that includes how the game rewards players once a round ends and all the stats are shown.
The biggest differences in post-game stats in Marvel Rivals are MVP and SVP, which are each given to a single player on either team, depending on whether you win or lose. SVP is the obvious confusion since it isn’t always used in competitive games, so what does it mean in Marvel Rivals?
Marvel Rivals: SVP Meaning and Features
Marvel Rivals’ SVP is essentially the losing team’s equivalent to an MVP. It means Second Valuable Player, matching the Most Valuable Player for the winning team.
If you lose your game, the “best” player on your team by some metric will still have the SVP banner added right next to their name on the results screen. This means the game recognizes they would likely have been the MVP if your team won.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Year 1 Roadmap
Just like with MVP or play of the game style highlights, there is no set metric to guarantee an SVP award at the end of a game. Making big plays like getting multiple kills in a short period of time or doing well for your role in stats like damage or healing should give you higher odds at earning it.
Additionally, SVP actually has an impact on some Marvel Rivals gameplay as well, just not in quick play queues.
If you are playing a ranked game and lose the game, the player who earns the SVP on the losing team appears to lose marginally fewer ranked points than the rest of their team., though it does not look to be a set amount. This rewards players who perform well even in losing situations when playing in more competitive lobbies.