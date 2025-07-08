Marvel Rivals Swimsuit Skins Have Leaked, And They're Slaying
It's that time of year again: Marvel Rivals players are balancing fun in the sun with their duty to climb ranks and save the world. Rumors have circulated for a while about an upcoming swimsuit skin set, and now, concept art images have leaked for five in-game Heroes. Let's explore everything we know about the skins, which characters will get them, the community's reaction and how they will affect the game.
Marvel Rivals' Swimsuit Skin Concepts Have Leaked
On July 7, 2025, several Marvel Rivals leak accounts began releasing leaked concept images of the game's Summer 2025 swimsuit skins. X.com user @X0X_LEAK was the first to release the art, with other accounts, including @RivalsAssembled, quickly following.
The Swimsuit skins reimagine Marvel Rivals' classic characters in a relaxed, laid-back environment. Several fan-favorite guys and gals from the roster are slaying and stepping out for summer fun. While each outfit is casual, they are still stylish and retain design elements that pay homage to each Hero's unique powers. Here's a quick recap of which Heroes will allegedly appear in the final skin release:
- The Punisher
- Loki
- Psylocke
- Luna Snow
- Thor
Some players have noticed that there is a "Redeem" code next to Psylocke's skin concept art. This has fueled community speculation that some skins may be available to players who purchase the physical edition of Marvel's upcoming swimsuit issue comics, or that the comics may provide additional cosmetics.
The Punisher
It's hard to imagine the oh-so-serious Punisher having fun in the sun, but maybe he's turning over a new leaf. In the Summer 2025 swimsuit skin release, Punisher wears a necklace made of bones and teeth, a skull speedo and a matching blue skull-patterned shawl. His turret form has also transformed into a colorful water gun.
Loki
Marvel Rival's fan-favorite trickster Loki was locked in when it came to his swimwear choices. He came to slay, not to play. Loki wears a green sun hat with devilish gold horns, a luxurious, flowing robe and a green speedo with a traditional Norse design. Plus, he has bright red sunglasses, comfy slippers and a lil snake buddy.
Psylocke
Psylocke is going for a '90s inspired aesthetic this year with a mint green high-waisted one piece. The look serves serious style with daring cutouts and butterfly-themed ties. For accessories, Psylocke wears a transparent pink cover-up, a butterfly leg garter and strappy gladiator sandals. Her iconic sword also looks different with a glowing neon pink blade and bamboo-like sheath.
Luna Snow
Luna Snow is most well-known for her icy powers, but the leaked swimwear skin concepts show she is thriving in summer too. Her two-piece swimsuit has a snowflake design on the front, and a long-sleeved black-and-white coverup sports snow flurry cutouts at the shoulders. Luna also wears wintery stockings.
This skin's most notable change is Luna's new hairstyle, which grants her a super long blue wolf cut with bangs. She accessorizes with elegant white sunglasses, and of course, who could forget her trademark headphones?
Thor
Thor is straight up chilling in the warmer weather with a bandanna, relaxed black swim trunks and circular aviator glasses. With fewer coverings, players can spot tons of Norse-inspired tattoos in circular designs. Thor also has a shark-tooth necklace with a pendant of his hammer, Mjolnir. Notably, he also wears a mustard-yellow Ita bag with minifigures of fellow Heroes in it. Who knew the God of Thunder also had a geeky side?
Community Reactions
The Marvel Rivals community appears happy with the swimsuit skin selection. Many community members also appreciate that the developers paid equal attention to male and female Heroes, so everyone can rock their favorite characters' hot-weather outfits and show off their beach-ready bods. User @Sakurablu3s says: "Now this. This is gender equality." Another netizen posted a Meek Mill 'I Used to Pray for Times Like This' meme referencing the situation.
Gamers seem most excited for Luna Snow, Loki and Psylocke, but all the skins are gaining favorable reactions from the player base. It seems this could be a very successful release for Marvel Rivals.
Esports Impact
While Marvel Rivals' swimsuit skins won't affect the game's meta, they will likely increase the pick rate of their featured characters. This will have the most noticeable effects on Psylocke and Thor, whose pick rates are the lowest of the bunch according to the stat-tracking site rivalsmeta.com.
The swimsuit release, like every skin set launch, will also probably cause a small population spike in Marvel Rivals' player count. This will result in faster queue times and more active lobbies for players.