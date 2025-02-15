Marvel Rivals Devs 'In Contact' with Nintendo About Switch 2 Release
Marvel Rivals' superheroes have been busy saving the world and becoming key players in the esports industry. Since its 2024 release, the game has skyrocketed to prominence, sparked active esports tournaments and built a healthy fanbase. As Marvel Rivals rapidly expands in influence, players wonder if it will arrive on other platforms, and while it's unlikely the game will see an original Switch release, new developer statements signal hope for a likely Nintendo Switch 2 arrival and confirm the Marvel Rivals team is "already working on some development kits." Let's explore everything we know.
Why Marvel Rivals Won't Release to the Original Nintendo Switch
In the spirit of Scarlet Witch, let's begin this article with some PURE CHAOS! Marvel Rivals fans may wonder: "Wait a second, what does this mean? I thought Marvel Rivals was coming to the Nintendo Switch!"
Well yes, but actually no — representatives of Marvel Rivals' developer NetEase have previously commented indicating disinterest in bringing the game to console. In an interview with Pocket Tactics, game director Thaddeus Sasser stated the title "definitely isn't coming to Switch."
Much of this decision is based on the original Nintendo Switch's technical capabilities. As an objective-based hero shooter, Marvel Rivals' battles are often graphically intense and can require a solid PC to run at the most competitive settings. The game also includes several aim-based characters like Hawkeye, Black Widow, Punisher and Hela, so players need precise and accurate controls.
However, Nintendo is releasing the original Switch's successor soon, and the Nintendo Switch 2 may alleviate these issues. In fact, a Nintendo Switch 2 Marvel Rivals release seems like a solid possibility — here's why.
Will Marvel Rivals Release on Nintendo Switch 2?
As of February 2025, it seems likely that Marvel Rivals will release on the Nintendo Switch 2. In a recent interview with IGN at the DICE Summit in Las Vegas, the title's producer Weicong Wu confirmed that the Marvel Rivals team is "in contact" with Nintendo and "open" to a Nintendo Switch 2 release. In addition, Marvel Rivals and Nintendo are reportedly already "working on some development kits." Wu stated:
"We're already in contact with Nintendo and working on some development kits. And whenever we find that we could provide great performance for our game on Switch 2, we're open to that. The reason why we didn't launch it onto the Switch, it was the first generation of that device they cannot provide a great experience for our gameplay. So if it could achieve that goal, we're open to that."
According to recent leaks, the Nintendo Switch 2 specs could be much stronger than the original system. The console will allegedly run on a NVIDIA T239 processor and potentially have performance capabilities comparable to a PlayStation 4. Internal leaks also allege that it will include 12 GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 of internal storage, a massively higher amount than the original Switch's 4GB RAM and 32GB storage capability.
Updated joysticks allegedly also create smoother controls, eliminating Joycon drift. The Nintendo Switch 2 may even detach into a mouse-like form, offering more precision for aim-based gameplay. Nintendo teased this 'mouse support' feature in the Switch 2 reveal trailer, and the studio has since filed a patent for an "input device" (allegedly the new Joycon model) with "mouse operation."
While Nintendo won't release the system's official specs until April 2 2025 during the next Nintendo Direct, these leaks combined with the Marvel Rivals team's statements are extremely promising.
What a Nintendo Switch 2 Release Could Mean for Marvel Rivals Esports
Most notably, a Nintendo Switch 2 release could bring console players and Nintendo fans to Marvel Rivals. This would broaden the game's audience and introduce a new generation of players to Marvel Rivals esports. It could also open the door to crossplay potential — Marvel Rival's competitor Overwatch 2 is already available on Xbox and Playstation plus the original Nintendo Switch.
The game's crossplay system, allowing users on consoles to play with friends on PCs, has traditionally been a huge part of its appeal. While Nintendo and Marvel Rivals have not commented on any Nintendo Switch 2 crossplay plans, it could be a strong possibility since Marvel Rivals already supports some crossplay with Xbox and PlayStation users.
Marvel Rivals hasn't been shy about taking inspiration from Overwatch before, and its decisions in this realm have brought it massive success. Former Overwatch personalities and pros have been migrating to the game in droves since its release, and Marvel Rivals has also captured a significant share of Overwatch 2's casual player base.
Blizzard's poor development decisions have consistently been a sore point among the Overwatch 2 community. Marvel Rivals' plan of action, replicating Overwatch's classic format while investing more in their competitive sphere and aligning more closely with the community's suggestions and visions, capitalizes on this issue as an opportunity. Overall, a Nintendo Switch 2 collaboration would introduce a new audience to Marvel Rivals esports, help unify the game's PC and console presence and court more previous Overwatch 2 players.