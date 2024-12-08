The Best Heroes in Marvel Rivals — Tank, Healer, & DPS Tier List
Marvel Rivals has been out for a few days now with hundreds of thousands of players diving into game after game all over the galaxy. There are dozens of heroes in Marvel Rivals and, just like in the comics, they vary greatly in terms of power levels in the game as well.
With ranked play just coming out about 15 minutes ago as of writing this and having its unique rewards, many players may be looking for which heroes will give them the advantage and the best chance to win. Let's look at who the best heroes are with a good old-fashioned Marvel Rivals tier list!
Related Article: Is Marvel Rivals on Game Pass? Everything We Know
Table of Contents
Duelist (DPS) Tier List
- Scarlet Witch
- Psylocke
- Iron Fist
- Hela
- Spider-Man
- Star Lord
- The Punisher
- Wolverine
- Winter Soldier
- Storm
- Iron Man
- Hawkeye
- Black Widow
- Black Panther
- Squirrel Girl
- Magik
- Moon Knight
- Namor
Vanguard (Tank) Tier List
- Magneto
- Doctor Strange
- Peni Parker
- Venom
- Captain America
- Hulk
- Groot
- Thor
Strategist (Healer) Tier List
- Jeff the Land Shark
- Adam Warlock
- Mantis
- Luna Snow
- Cloak & Dagger
- Loki
- Rocket Raccoon
Top 10 DPS in Marvel Rivals
1. Scarlet Witch
Scarlet Witch is an absolute monster in Marvel Rivals right now. Scarlet Witch has:
- The ability to fly
- A basic attack that requires barely any aiming at all and does strong damage
- Magic missiles that deal decent damage
- Slow fall that can help save her in specific situations
- An AoE stun
- An ultimate capable of killing all 6 members of the enemy team in a single attack
There is literally nothing she can't do and essentially nothing she can't do better than everyone else. She's one of the easiest characters in the game, requires minimal mechanical skill to do well on, minimal game knowledge to understand, and is good on every map in every situation. It's effectively never a bad thing to have in any composition. She easily tops any Marvel Rivals tier list.
2. Psylocke
Psylocke is certainly much harder to play well than Scarlet Witch which is why she is ranked at number two. She has strong burst, good escape, a combination of ranged and melee attacks, and a powerful AoE ultimate capable of devastating weakened tanks and squishy backline heroes. She's an incredibly powerful hero.
While the game ranks her as 5 star difficulty, the player shouldn't be afraid by that. She's not nearly as difficult to play as they may lead someone to believe.
3. Magneto
Magneto makes it on here at number three and as the highest ranked tank. He provides decent damage from range which is nice, but what truly makes him strong is his incredibly useful "Metallic Curtain" barrier which is only rivaled by Doctor Strange's shield.
The other half of his value and what puts him ahead of Strange are his two bulwark shields that make him or an ally immune to damage briefly. He has amazing survivability that helps both himself and/or his allies, a decent ultimate, and solid damage from range. He's clearly the best tank in the game right now.
4. Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange makes it in as the second best tank. Doctor Strange and Magneto are showing the power of having a large barrier capable of protecting both themselves and allies. Captain America's shield is much less useful, absorbing less damage, having a longer cooldown, and a smaller hitbox.
Doctor Strange also provides decent ranged damage. It's much more difficult for tanks to space in Marvel Rivals than say in a game like Overwatch, tanks in general are heavily reliant upon their healers spamming them in order to do anything.
This means that tanks that can deal decent ranged damage and can provide easy mitigation (like a giant shield that completely covers them entirely) are going to be highly valuable.
5. Iron Fist
Iron Fist is a great dive DPS. He has strong survivability and can delete and harass the enemy backline. Healers with DPS and tanks who don't peel for them will become very familiar with a good Iron Fist player very quickly.
6. Jeff the Land Shark
Jeff the Land Shark is as annoying as he is adorable. His ultimate "IT'S JEFF!" is one of the dumbest and most broken abilities in the entire game currently. It allows him to eat everyone, including allies and enemies and then spit them out separately.
Players have found an extremely effective way of using this ultimate is to swallow as many enemies as possible and then just kill yourself. Eat enemies and jump off the map to your death. That will kill you, obviously, but it will also kill everyone you've eaten (including allies so spit them out first) with zero chance of escaping.
Jeff's healing is okay. It's not terrible and it's not incredible. He has strong survivability and movement through his ability to increase his movement speed and swim up walls (yes, up walls), but he's basically just on here because of his ultimate.
Normally, something like that would be incredibly situational, but as it turns out, luckily for Jeff players, every single map in Marvel Rivals has at least one spot perfect for Jeff.
7. Adam Warlock
Adam Warlock has great healing, great damage, and decent survivability. His movement is lacking, so positioning is extra important. With the ability to self resurrect himself and an ultimate capable of undoing the deaths of up to all five of his teammates, Adam Warlock is always a good pick.
His ultimate can be decently situational, but when that situation does arise, it's one of the most broken abilities in all of gaming. There's a reason why Mercy eventually lost the ability to res her entire team.
8. Hela
Hela boasts a powerful fight-changing ultimate capable of completely clearing out the entire enemy team with massive splash damage, amazing range and incredibly powerful critical hits. She's easily one of the best options for a ranged DPS.
9. Spider-Man
Amazing and incredibly annoying, Spider-Man is a fantastic dive hero who can harass the enemy backline and absolutely delete healers out of the fight to allow the rest of his team to steamroll.
Fair warning though, Spider-Man is easily one of the hardest, if not the hardest, heroes in the game to play properly. He requires both good mechanics and a strong understanding of the game to recognize when to try and go in and when to swing away.
10. Mantis
Mantis makes the list due to her potent ultimate and more importantly, how quickly it can be charged up. She offers decent damage for her role and can output great healing if played properly.
There are situations in quick play where you may be the only healer and she can be one of the more difficult healers to solo heal on due to the emphasis on heal over time effects instead of instant burst healing, however, it is still doable. In regular games with two healers, Mantis is almost always a respectable pick who can easily top heal.