Marvel Rivals Teases New Skins and Early Character Concepts in Latest Design Video
Marvel Rivals has released an Art Vision video revealing the team's creative process and shedding light on developing skin designs. The post leaked several Moon Knight, Iron Fist and Thor cosmetics, also showing fans how iconic characters like Psylocke and Emma Frost found their personal styles. Let's explore everything we know about the video's concept art.
Marvel Rivals' Art Vision Vol. 3 Release
Marvel Rivals' Art Vision videos give viewers an inside look into the character design process. They cover each step to a fully realized skin release, from concepts to full renders and animations. The development team released Art Vision Vol. 03 on Friday, June 13 2025, and fans quickly noticed the video includes a host of unreleased concepts for skins. In addition, fan-favorite characters like Emma Frost, Psylocke and Scarlet Witch are among them. Here's a quick recap of each design.
Unreleased: Ultron Virus Iron Fist
Iron Fist's Ultron Virus skin has not yet been released, but Art Vision Vol. 03 included a concept screenshot. It suits Iron Fist in gunmetal armor, also adding trailing yellow ribbons to his headgear and flaming yellow particles.
Unreleased: Hellfire Gala 2025 Thor
Hellfire Gala 2025 Thor is another upcoming skin release. This concept dresses Thor in colorful robes and reimagines him with a golden gauntlet.
Unreleased: New Moon Knight Skin
A new Moon Knight skin is on the horizon. Art Vision Vol. 03 showcased two previously unseen concepts with red-and-white color schemes and new weaponry. This skin looks similar to the Phoenix Five theme, so it may release as part of a set.
Scarlet Witch: Emporium Matron
Scarlet Witch's Emporium Matron skin used to look very different. Aside from its bright crimson color scheme, developers considered white and black dresses and experimented with different hair color options. Uniquely, Scarlet Witch's hair has a flaming ombre effect in the concepts, trailing into a menacing smoke cloud.
Psylocke: Blood Kariudo
Psylocke's Blood Kariudo concepts knocked it out of the park and actually greatly resemble the final skin. There are still some subtle differences — her outfit includes more Gothic elements and a touch of black in many sketches — but the development process for this set seems quite streamlined.
Black Widow: Hellfire Gala
Black Widow's final Hellfire Gala skin differs drastically from its concept art. Her in-game render wears a sleek black catsuit and a full-face spider mask. However, most of the Hellfire Gala original designs from the Art Vision video either include smaller face coverings or no mask at all, and they style Black Widow in a flowing black dress instead.
Psylocke: Vengeance and Early Design Concepts
Psylocke's iconic purple hair and thigh-high boots have slayed since the beginning, but her original outfits varied. Many drew inspiration from Peach Momoko's art style, with soft colors and traditional Japanese elements. In one, Psylocke wears a shortened blue kimono and obi belt. Her final release retained this addition, but remodeled it to a sharper cut.
Meanwhile, Psylocke's Vengeance skins toyed with adding neon purple flame particles on her blade and hair. Marvel Rivals ultimately decided to veer away from this direction, but kept her strappy belt and bandages.
Emma Frost: Default and X-Revolution
Emma Frost was mothering from the beginning in her luxurious white bodysuit. However, her X-Revolution design included several different looks before it arrived. Artists experimented with various cloak lengths and stocking patterns.
Esports Impact
Marvel Rivals' unreleased skin teasers give fans something to look forward to. The game's skins also have a minor impact on characters' pick and ban rates. Pick rates generally increase for new launches while ban rates decrease so players can test them.