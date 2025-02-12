Marvel Rivals The Life Fantastic Costumes: Cost, Release Date, and Twitch Giveaway
Marvel Rivals is about to get romantic, and no, not because you and your duo are finally getting your act together. Instead, it is thanks to a new set of skins for Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic.
As part of what should be a set of updates, Marvel Rivals is dropping a pair of The Life Fantastic Costumes for Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic. These skins act as a pair, have a bundle, and are the developers are even using them to test a new type of release promotion.
Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic The Life Fantastic Costumes - Release Date
Marvel Rivals is dropping The Life Fantastic costumes for Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic on Feb. 13 at 6pm PT. They are reportedly supposed to remain in the shop permanently, according to datamines.
The skins will be released as part of a larger patch for the game that aims to fix several bugs and other issues ahead of the mid-season update on Feb. 21. Additional details about future updates will be shared in the coming weeks.
Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic The Life Fantastic Costumes - Cost
Both the Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic - The Fantastic Life costumes will be offered separately and in a bundle themed as a 60th Wedding Anniversary.
These skins are based on The Wedding Special one-shot 2005 comic, which celebrated the 40th anniversary of Reed Richards and Sue Storm getting married in the comics. This is reflected in all of the unique animations shared between the costumes.
Bundle
Cost
Items
Mister Fantastic - The Life Fantastic
2,200 Units
Mister Fantastic - The Life Fantastic Costume
Invisible Woman - The Life Fantastic
2,200 Units
Invisible Woman - The Life Fantastic Costume
Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman - 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle
2,800 Units
Invisible Woman - The Life Fantastic Costume
Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic The Life Fantastic Costumes Free Twitch Giveaway
Along with the option to purchase The Fantastic Life costumes, Marvel Rivals is testing a new method of promoting skin drops by offering some players a limited-time chance to get both costumes for free on Twitch.
The event includes some legendary esports names like 100 Thieves founder Nadeshot as well as Necros, arguably the strongest player in the Marvel Rivals esports scene today.
Depending on your server of choice, players will have a very limited window to queue up in Quick Play for a chance to get a free Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman - 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle. All you need to do is queue up and hope you get into a match with one of the partnered Marvel Rivals streamers. Here is a full schedule for those streams:
Feb. 12 Streams - 4 to 6pm PT
All of these streams will be run on the Dallas Marvel Rivals servers. Every streamer will be using unique names starting with Lover.
- Emiru - Lover Emiru
- Gale - Lover Gale
- Nadeshot - Lover Nadeshot
- Somjuu - Lover Somjuu
- TimeTheTatman - Lover Tim
Feb. 13 Streams - 8 to 10am PT
All of these streams will be run on the Frankfurt Marvel Rivals servers. Every streamer will be using unique names starting with Lover.
- Lydiaviolet - Lover Lydia
- mL7support - Lover mL7
- Necros - Lover Necros
- TeamCaptain001 - Lover TC
Feb. 14 Streams - 3 to 5am PT
All of these streams will be run on the Tokyo Marvel Rivals servers. Every streamer will be using unique names starting with Lover.
- DEME - Lover DEME
- SPYGEA - Lover SPYGEA
- 테스터훈 (TesterHoon) - Lover 테스터훈
- 嬌兔 (zrush) - Lover 嬌兔
You do need to be on the specified server as the streamers to match with them. Crossplay is enabled, so console and PC players are able to match with the streamers.
As long as you queue into a Quick Play match with one of these streamers during their timeframe, you will receive a free Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman - 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle. It does not matter what team you are on but you will be listed as ineligible for the rewards if you disconnect during the match.
If you successfully participate in an eligible match, you will get an in-game email notifying you once the Marvel Rivals team verifies the match data. That email should include your Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman - 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle rewards, which will expire after 30 days if you don’t claim them.
A full FAQ for the event is available on the Marvel Rivals website.
Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic The Life Fantastic Costumes Meta Impact
The Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic - The Fantastic Life costumes will have no direct impact on the Marvel Rivals meta, though they could indirectly cause some changes.
When new skins are added to competitive games, there is always a chance that players will purchase the skins and then play those characters more. Invisible Woman is already a heavily used player, while Mister Fantastic is in the bottom five of usage rates across all ranks in Season 1, according to RivalsMeta.
Having a paired set of costumes could encourage more players to try Mister Fantastic out while using the Invisible Woman Team-Up, though that isn’t likely to happen until a new balance patch drops.