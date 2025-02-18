The Thing Abilities Leaked — Will He Save the Tank Meta?
More details about the upcoming Marvel Rivals update for Season 1 Part 2 are starting to leak early, with several big changes coming to the game if new info holds up.
Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls is set to enter its second half on Feb. 21, with the introduction of two new heroes and other content that hasn’t been officially shown yet. We know a bit of what is to come already, but more leaks continue to drop from various sources, including some key updates to things like the battle pass and cosmetics.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Part 2 - The Thing Abilities
Marvel Rivals Season 1 is a special treat for players as it is introducing a total of four playable characters to the game. Following the already available Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic, both Human Torch and The Thing will release on Feb. 21 and complete the Fantastic Four in-game.
We’ve already seen leaks around Human Torch’s moveset, but now we get an early look at The Thing’s.
As the first Vanguard hero added to the game, there is a lot of hype hanging on The Thing’s debut as players want a bit of spice in the tank rotation. His leaked abilities might leave a little to be desired on paper, but in action he should play significantly different from the Hulk despite their apparent similarities and comicbook-fueled rivalry.
- Combination Punch (Basic Attack): “Quick and continuous punches.”
- Solid As A Rock (Passive Abilitity): “Immune to knockback and other displacement effects.”
- Slam Moment (Ultimate): “Uses tremendous force to knock all enemies in front of you into the air.”
- Thunderbolt Punch: “Deliver a devastating punch.”
- Furious Charge: “Continuously charge forward, lifting up enemies in your path, leaving behind a seismic zone that prohibits displacement.”
- Battlefield Support: “Jump towards teammates and add damage reduction to them and yourself.”
- Team-Up (Wolverine): “Wolverine can interact with Hulk or The Thing. Once confirmed by both sides, Hulk or The Thing can raise Wolverine. Press the button to throw him toward the crosshair.”
Based on this leaked spread, The Thing is going to be much more outright disruptive than Hulk, specializing in dealing key blows while charging around and knocking enemies out of position—almost akin to a bulkier, more grounded Captain America.
His Solid As A Rock Passive will also allow him to weather situations other tanks might be displaced in, giving him an edge when dealing with pesky enemies that like to push and pull your backlines apart.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Part 2 - Human Torch and The Thing Cosmetics
What would new heroes be without equally fresh cosmetics to deck them out in? Marvel Rivals would never miss an opportunity to give players something in the shop alongside a new release.
To start, both Human Torch and The Thing should have the same alternate “Family First” costumes available to purchase from their hero menu. This is the white on blue version of their new suits that give them a look closer to their classic comic costumes.
According to the leaks, Human Torch will get a skin based on his time in the Negative Zone where he was held captive and forced to become a gladiator after he was revived following his supernova final stand. Annihilus likely won’t be making an appearance any time soon, but this version of Johnny Storm does fit the Marvel Rivals trend of giving the Fantastic Four premium cosmetics based on some of their darkest moments.
And speaking of darkest moments, it seems like the number one demand for The Thing is being met as the classic trench coat look leaked. Ben Grimm rocks his classic hat and trench coat combo when he is trying to go under the radar with his rocky complexion, and it is often associated with moments of him reflecting on what he has lost due to his powers—another variant of darkness to match Johnny, the Maker, and Malice.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Part 2 - New Map
To pair with new heroes, it looks like another map based on the vampire overrun version of New York City featured in Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls Part 1 will also be dropping.
Empire of the Eternal Night: Centralpark looks to be a new Convergence map, meaning players will need to capture a point and then escort a convoy to its destination. No additional details were included in the leak but this will be the fourth Convergence map if added, joining Tokyo 2099: Shin-Shibuya, Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda: Hall of Djalia and Klyntar: Symbiotic Surface.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Part 2 - Events and Bonuses
Datamine team X0XLEAK shared that a seasonal event of some sorts “is back” in the second half of Season 1, though there was no clarification if that means it is a new seasonal event or something else.
Twitch Drops do appear to be making a come back for this new season, which likely means new Galacta-themed items including a fresh costume will be revealed this week for a future campaign to drive viewership.
It also appears that players might be given a way to exchange unused Chrono Tokens for Units once they complete a battle pass, though information about all of this is still limited even in the files.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 Part 2 - Balance Adjustment Patch
The biggest part of Season 1 Part 2 is the new balance patch that will drop on Feb. 21. This will be the first major set of changes since the season first started and already looks like it will radically change the esports meta.
Most of the balance adjustments already leaked, though they are still incomplete and more changes could be featured in the final announcement.
All of the information in this article was pulled from new or pre-existing datamines, outside of the Season 1 Part 2 launch date and its included heroes and balance patch. We should get more official information soon, as the creator early access servers are set to get the patch on Feb. 18 at around 7pm ET.