Marvel Rivals Thor 'Lord of Asgard' Skin Bundle Pricing, Expiration
Tanky Marvel Rivals hero Thor will soon dive back into battle with a fresh skin. This new cosmetic will reportedly arrive as part of a bundle and include a fresh MVP animation. Let's explore everything we know about the upcoming Thor skin, its bundle and how players can purchase it.
New Thor 'Lord of Asgard' Skin
According to leakers, Thor's new skin will be called 'The Omniscient.' It revamps the Vanguard with a fearsome metallic mask, full-body armor and bright blue lightning accents. 'The Omniscient' Thor also wears a burgundy fur cloak and has a fresh MVP intro, showing the Vanguard float into the sky as crows circle around him.
'The Omniscient' Thor will reportedly arrive as part of a new bundle, which will allegedly be titled 'Rune King.' This set likely takes inspiration from Marvel hero Thor's Norse myth counterpart and may include additional cosmetics and items.
The skin could also be a reference to the Thor: Ragnarok arc from the comics which puts Thor on the throne of Asgard.
Esports Impact
There is always a chance that skins with larger frames, protruding accessories and bright colors could be easier for enemies to spot and react to, providing very slight disadvantages.
According to the stat tracking site rivalsmeta.com, Thor has the twelfth highest pick rate overall as of March 27, 2025. He is also the fourth-most-picked Vanguard behind Magneto, Dr. Strange and Thing. He is certainly a viable pick in competitive matchups but has not dominated recent games. Thor's up-close and personal playstyle also differs from Magneto and Dr. Strange's ranged strategies, so he can be situational depending on a team's composition.
Vanguard viability has been a frequent talking point since the launch of Marvel Rivals, with Magneto and Dr. Strange largely dominating top level tournaments. While skins don't dictate balance, they can at least give overlooked heroes a chance to find a niche.
Where to Buy the New Thor Skin
Once it arrives, the new 'The Omniscient' Thor skin will be available in the Marvel Rivals Store. Fans can find it by navigating to the 'Store' tab on the top right of the home screen. Once purchased, players can equip the skin in the Heroes tab under the Cosmetics subsection. They can also find the skin here to purchase.
Now that we know the official name, the Thor Lord of Asgard skin bundle is on sale as of April 4, 2025. The full bundle will cost 1600 Lattice and includes:
- Lord of Asgard Thor skin
- Beyond Limits MVP
- Well of Mimir emote
- Lord of Asgard nameplate
- Lord of Asgard spray
