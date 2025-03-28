Marvel Rivals Thor 'Lord of Asgard' Skin Bundle Pricing, Expiration

The new Thor’s Lord of Asgard and Hawkeye’s Ronin Skins are in the shop right now



Hawkeye’s Ronin Bundle 2200 Lattice

Thor’s Lord of Asgard Bundle 1600 Lattice



Both are permanent in the shop and don't have a leave timer#MarvelRivals



if yall want cheap lattice check out…