The First Huge Marvel Rivals Tournament: IGNITE Mid-Season Teams, Schedule
As we approach the release of Blade and Marvel Rivals' Season 3.5 update on August 8, 2025, it's that time of the month again when the competitive events are in full force. On July 22, the official Marvel Rivals Esports account on X tweeted the announcement of the IGNITE Mid-Season Finals happening between August 6 and August 10 with a prize pool of $500,000.
We got our first look at the tournament's Play-In and Main Stages' format, which remains the same as prior mid-season tourneys. The two qualifiers from the play-ins get to compete with the big names at the Main Stage, which ultimately leads to a grand winner in the 14th match.
Marvel Rivals IGNITE Mid-Season Finals Teams
Alongside the dates and format, we also received a complete list of teams competing at both the Play-In and Main Stages. Each team from both divisions comprises of six players and follows the Ban & Lock Rules for every match, which is a more detailed version of the standard Ban system you find in Marvel Rivals' Competitive mode.
Play-In Stage
Group 1
- GenG
- Envy
Group 2
- NOVA
- RAD
Main Stage
Group 1
- CTG.BRBR
- Play-In #1
Group 2
- SEN
- Play-In #2
Group 3
- OUG
- 100T
Group 4
- RC_REJECT
- GZ
As a reminder, Play-In #1 and Play-In #2 are placeholders for the two qualifiers from the Play-In Stage.
Marvel Rivals IGNITE Mid-Season Finals Format
Following the familiar tournament style, each team from both the Play-In and Main Stages starts in the Knockout phase. Once they lose a match, they're kicked into the Loser/Lower Bracket, and any subsequent loss results in a disqualification.
The Play-In Stage has five matches in total, including 2 Knockouts, 1 Lower Bracket Elimination match, 1 Lower Bracket Finals, and 1 Upper Bracket Finals. The winners of the Upper and Lower Bracket Finals advance and compete in the Main Stage.
The Main Stage consists of 14 matches to accommodate the extra teams and includes 2 additional Knockouts, 4 additional Lower Bracket Elimination matches, 2 additional Upper Bracket matches, and the Grand Finals, which crowns the champion. All matches, except for the Grand Finals, will be a best-of-three, with the Grand Finals being a best-of-five.
It's also worth noting that the Knockouts will have teams from different regions competing against each other. This means you'll likely see an interesting clash of region-specific metas and strategies fighting in a head-to-head battle in the first round.
Marvel Rivals IGNITE Mid-Season Finals Map Pool
The maps featured in the Mid-Season Finals are identical to the ones in the Competitive Mode of Season 3. This means that every map except Tokyo 2099: Shin-Shibuya and Yggsgard: Royal Palace will be playable.
The new map introduced in Season 3.5 will also be excluded. As always, the losing team of the previous round will get to decide the next round's map for every matchup.
Marvel Rivals IGNITE Mid-Season Finals Schedule
As the first-ever Marvel Rivals Global LAN tournament, the Mid-Season Finals will be held offline at the NetEase Headquarters II located in Guangzhou, China. The event starts on August 6 and finishes at the end of the weekend on August 10.
Here is the complete schedule for both the Play-In and Main Stages:
- August 6th: Play-In Stage [August 5th, 7PM PT/10PM ET]
- August 7th: Main Stage
- August 8th: Main Stage
- August 9th: Main Stage
- August 10th: Main Stage
While the exact timings for the Main Stage aren't announced yet, we can safely assume it'll have the same slot since it's likely to be a morning event as well.
Where To Watch The Marvel Rivals IGNITE Mid-Season Finals
Although the tournament is to be held offline, public ticket sales will unfortunately be unavailable, so you can enjoy the event from the comfort of your own home. You can watch the official livestream through the Marvel Rivals Twitch account, with tournament highlights appearing on their own YouTube Channel.
You will also be able to view official streams for the following regions specifically:
If you'd rather watch the tournament with a particular streamer, here's the list of content creators for the LAN Watch Party:
Esports Impact: Starting Now, Tournaments Will Be More Frequent
Ever since the announcement of Marvel Rivals' seasons lasting two instead of three months, we've seen a clear uptick in the number of in-game events to match that schedule, hence why the Mid-Season Finals are happening earlier this time around. From here on, you can expect every major tournament to take place exactly one month after a seasonal update goes live.
With the complete event running on "the latest version of Season 3.0", we won't see Blade or any of the balancing adjustments from Season 3.5 in pro play just yet. To gauge and decipher the new meta, we'll likely have to wait for an additional week or so until the hype surrounding the new hero and teamups stabilizes. Until then, you'll be able to view the last remnants of the Season 3.0 meta for a few more days post-update at IGNITE.