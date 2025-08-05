The First Huge Marvel Rivals Tournament: IGNITE Mid-Season Teams, Schedule

🌍Get ready for history in the making!

Marvel Rivals IGNITE Mid-Season Finals is here, marking our first-ever Global LAN tournament!



Join us in Guangzhou, China as the top elites from AMER, EMEA, AS, OCE, and CN battle it out for a staggering $500,000 prize pool!



Anticipation… pic.twitter.com/fUcdECwlyT