Esports illustrated

The First Huge Marvel Rivals Tournament: IGNITE Mid-Season Teams, Schedule

Starting from August 6, the best Marvel Rivals teams across all regions will compete in a fierce head-to-head battle!

Daniyal Malik

The Home Of Marvel Rivals Esports Is Back
The Home Of Marvel Rivals Esports Is Back / Image via NetEase Games

As we approach the release of Blade and Marvel Rivals' Season 3.5 update on August 8, 2025, it's that time of the month again when the competitive events are in full force. On July 22, the official Marvel Rivals Esports account on X tweeted the announcement of the IGNITE Mid-Season Finals happening between August 6 and August 10 with a prize pool of $500,000. 

We got our first look at the tournament's Play-In and Main Stages' format, which remains the same as prior mid-season tourneys. The two qualifiers from the play-ins get to compete with the big names at the Main Stage, which ultimately leads to a grand winner in the 14th match. 

Marvel Rivals IGNITE Mid-Season Finals Teams

List and logos of qualified teams for the Marvel Rivals IGNITE Mid-Season Finals tournament.
Competing teams at the Mid-Season Finals / Image via NetEase Games

Alongside the dates and format, we also received a complete list of teams competing at both the Play-In and Main Stages. Each team from both divisions comprises of six players and follows the Ban & Lock Rules for every match, which is a more detailed version of the standard Ban system you find in Marvel Rivals' Competitive mode.

Play-In Stage

Group 1

  • GenG
  • Envy

Group 2

  • NOVA
  • RAD

Main Stage

Group 1

  • CTG.BRBR
  • Play-In #1

Group 2

  • SEN
  • Play-In #2

Group 3

  • OUG
  • 100T

Group 4

  • RC_REJECT
  • GZ

As a reminder, Play-In #1 and Play-In #2 are placeholders for the two qualifiers from the Play-In Stage.

Marvel Rivals IGNITE Mid-Season Finals Format

Main Stage match format for the Marvel Rivals IGNITE Mid-Season Finals tournament.
Format for the Mid-Season Finals / Image via NetEase Games

Following the familiar tournament style, each team from both the Play-In and Main Stages starts in the Knockout phase. Once they lose a match, they're kicked into the Loser/Lower Bracket, and any subsequent loss results in a disqualification. 

The Play-In Stage has five matches in total, including 2 Knockouts, 1 Lower Bracket Elimination match, 1 Lower Bracket Finals, and 1 Upper Bracket Finals. The winners of the Upper and Lower Bracket Finals advance and compete in the Main Stage.

Related Article: How to Unlock Phoenix Force Magik and Black Panther Skins in Marvel Rivals

The Main Stage consists of 14 matches to accommodate the extra teams and includes 2 additional Knockouts, 4 additional Lower Bracket Elimination matches, 2 additional Upper Bracket matches, and the Grand Finals, which crowns the champion. All matches, except for the Grand Finals, will be a best-of-three, with the Grand Finals being a best-of-five. 

It's also worth noting that the Knockouts will have teams from different regions competing against each other. This means you'll likely see an interesting clash of region-specific metas and strategies fighting in a head-to-head battle in the first round.

Marvel Rivals IGNITE Mid-Season Finals Map Pool

A collection of maps playable in the Marvel Rivals IGNITE Mid-Season Finals tournament.
Map Pool for the Mid-Season Finals / Image via NetEase Games

The maps featured in the Mid-Season Finals are identical to the ones in the Competitive Mode of Season 3. This means that every map except Tokyo 2099: Shin-Shibuya and Yggsgard: Royal Palace will be playable.

Related Article: PlayStation Plus Members Get the Best Marvel Rivals Skin for Free This Month

The new map introduced in Season 3.5 will also be excluded. As always, the losing team of the previous round will get to decide the next round's map for every matchup.

Marvel Rivals IGNITE Mid-Season Finals Schedule

Jeff the Land Shark alongside the Marvel Rivals Mid-Season Finals timings and venue.
Tournament schedule for the Mid-Season Finals / Image via NetEase Games

As the first-ever Marvel Rivals Global LAN tournament, the Mid-Season Finals will be held offline at the NetEase Headquarters II located in Guangzhou, China. The event starts on August 6 and finishes at the end of the weekend on August 10.

Here is the complete schedule for both the Play-In and Main Stages:

  • August 6th: Play-In Stage [August 5th, 7PM PT/10PM ET]
  • August 7th: Main Stage
  • August 8th: Main Stage
  • August 9th: Main Stage
  • August 10th: Main Stage

While the exact timings for the Main Stage aren't announced yet, we can safely assume it'll have the same slot since it's likely to be a morning event as well.

Where To Watch The Marvel Rivals IGNITE Mid-Season Finals

Complete prize pool details for the Marvel Rivals IGNITE Mid-Season Finals tournament.
The best places to watch the Mid-Season Finals Live / Image via NetEase Games

Although the tournament is to be held offline, public ticket sales will unfortunately be unavailable, so you can enjoy the event from the comfort of your own home. You can watch the official livestream through the Marvel Rivals Twitch account, with tournament highlights appearing on their own YouTube Channel.

You will also be able to view official streams for the following regions specifically:

If you'd rather watch the tournament with a particular streamer, here's the list of content creators for the LAN Watch Party:

Esports Impact: Starting Now, Tournaments Will Be More Frequent

Blade's signature pose in Marvel Rivals.
Shorter seasons means more events going forward / Marvel; NetEase

Ever since the announcement of Marvel Rivals' seasons lasting two instead of three months, we've seen a clear uptick in the number of in-game events to match that schedule, hence why the Mid-Season Finals are happening earlier this time around. From here on, you can expect every major tournament to take place exactly one month after a seasonal update goes live.

With the complete event running on "the latest version of Season 3.0", we won't see Blade or any of the balancing adjustments from Season 3.5 in pro play just yet. To gauge and decipher the new meta, we'll likely have to wait for an additional week or so until the hype surrounding the new hero and teamups stabilizes. Until then, you'll be able to view the last remnants of the Season 3.0 meta for a few more days post-update at IGNITE.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Daniyal Malik
DANIYAL MALIK

Daniyal Malik is currently a part of the Writer team at Esports on SI. Prior to joining us, he worked as a writer for TheGamer and as an Executive Editor at eXputer, building his portfolio around SEO knowledge and team management. Alongside his years of experience as a professional writer and editor, he's also a tournament organizer across multiple gaming genres. In 2023, he hosted a major esports event for Marvel Snap led by the Snap.Fan team, which had over a hundred participants from all over the world. Daniyal's currently pursuing his bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences. Beyond work and studies, he's a passionate FPS and CCG fan who's invested in all things related to Call of Duty, Marvel Snap, and Marvel Rivals.

Home/News