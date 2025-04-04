All Ultron Abilities Leaked Ahead of Marvel Rivals Season 2
Season 2 of Marvel Rivals is just around the corner, which means two new heroes will be added to the game in the coming months. Ultron has been confirmed as one such “hero,” though the mechanical menace’s abilities have him playing an odd role.
With Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala, Emma Frost will lead the way on April 11, followed by Ultron making his debut in May. The full ability kit for the sometimes killer robot hasn’t been released yet, though datamines detailed his role and moves all the way back in December.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 - All Ultron Leaked Abilities and Details
Back in December when Marvel Rivals first released, Ultron was one of several characters pulled from the game’s data as an upcoming playable character. Not long after, a list of his abilities and some other details leaked, showing that the mechanical villain will likely be a Strategist instead of a Vanguard or Duelist.
According to the leaked information, Ultron has various beams and other attacks that will damage enemies or heal allies. Part of this is done thorough the use of his Ultron drones, which can fly around on their own or even follow allies to heal them independently of Ultron’s own movements.
It appears he will also have the ability to enter a free-flight mode just like Iron Man, giving him supreme flexibility in how he supports his team. It is unclear if he is going to be constantly flying or have a mixed approach with a grounded mode as well due to how is Passive Ability is worded.
Here is a full list of Ultron’s leaked abilities, which does not include things like Team-Ups or other bonuses.
- Encephalo-Ray (Primary Fire/Left Mouse Button): “Unleash a burning energy beam.”
- Imperative: Firewall (Secondary Fire/Right Mouse Button): “Summon drones to grant bonus Health to allies within range, cenetered on himself [Ultron] adn the ally marked with the Imperative Patch.
- Imperative: Patch (E): “Command a giant drone to follow an ally, constantly healing allies in its radius with additional healing for the designated ally.”
- Dynamic Flight (Left Shift): Fly quickly in the direct of movement and then enter a free-flight mode.
- Rage of Ultron (Q/Ultimate): Summon Ultron Drones to fire Encephalo-Rays, damaging enemies and healing allies.
- Alforithm Correction (Passive): Hold Space to fall slowly.
All of this information has not been confirmed yet, with NetEase Games noting the developers will share more closer to the hero’s release in May.
When Will Ultron Release in Marvel Rivals Season 2?
NetEase has confirmed that Ultron will be added to Marvel Rivals alongside the Season 2.5 update in May. No specific date was given for his actual release, though it should fall in late May based on the current seasonal release schedule.
When Season 1.5 dropped with Human Torch and The Thing in February, it was just over six weeks after the initial release of Season 1. Going off of the April 11 start date for Season 2, it would be reasonable to say Season 2.5 and Ultron will release on April 23, or April 30 at the latest.
NetEase also announced that Marvel Rivals will move to a two-month seasonal rotation starting with Season 3, which will see every season run for two months. That also means a new hero will be introduced monthly for the foreseeable future.
Marvel Rivals - Ultron Esports and Meta Impact
Strategists are the backbone of any Marvel Rivals team, so if Ultron ends up being a dynamic healer that can support multiple teammates at once using long-distance beams and drones, he will fit perfectly into the meta.
Based on what we know, his Imperative: Patch will work in a similar way to Luna Snow’s Share the Stage ability, allowing him to heal an ally passively without having to focus his secondary fire on them directly. However, a key difference here is that it will heal multiple allies within its active radius and can be further boosted by Imperative: Firewall to provide additional healing to himself and other players.
With this kit, it sounds like Ultron will fit perfectly into teams that split into groups like dive comps or paired up with other flying heroes so he can passively heal them without losing focus on the rest of the team.
The one caveat here is that, if Ultron is a flyer like Iron Man and Human Torch, his usefulness might be stunted in higher ranks due to how skilled players on heroes such as Winter Soldier, Hela, and Namor are at countering that movement style. It doesn’t mean the machine won’t find a place in the meta, it just means he will be more situational than some other Strategists.