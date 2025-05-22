Ultron Looks Like a Busted Healer in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5
After months of waiting, NetEase Games has finally shown off Ultron in Marvel Rivals, giving players their first glimpse at just how dynamic this new Strategist might be heading into Season 2.5.
With Ultron, he will be the first new Strategist added to Marvel Rivals since Invisible Woman in January, giving the role a much-needed boost in terms of roster depth and strategy with his abilities, such as passive flight. Season 2.5 will bring other changes too, but here is what we know about Ultron based on his first look, ahead of his release on May 30.
Marvel Rivals - All Ultron Abilities and Details
Based on everything shown in the first Ultron deep dive, everything previously leaked about the Strategist’s abilities appears accurate.
This is a list of leaked abilities that has been known for a few months, detailing all of Ultron’s potential moves that you can now see in action, even if we don’t have a full official list yet. Expect confirmation of these descriptions, along with numerical stats, to come before the May 30 release.
Move/Input
Description
Encephalo-Ray (Primary Fire/Left Mouse Button)
“Unleash a burning energy beam.”
Imperative: Patch (E)
“Command a giant drone to follow an ally, constantly healing allies in its radius with additional healing for the designated ally.”
Imperative: Firewall (Secondary Fire/Right Mouse Button)
“Summon drones to grant bonus Health to allies within range, centered on himself [Ultron] and the ally marked with the Imperative Patch.
Dynamic Flight (Left Shift)
Fly quickly in the direction of movement and then enter a free-flight mode.
Algorithm Correction (Passive)
Hold Space to fall slowly.
Rage of Ultron (Q/Ultimate)
Summon Ultron Drones to fire Encephalo-Rays, damaging enemies and healing allies.
Compared to what was speculated, it looks like Ultron is a full-time flyer, with his shift acting as a speed boost that lets him quickly move in any direction for a short period of time
Ultron’s Imperative Patch was shown in the trailer, and it does look to work like Luna Snow’s Share the Stage, where you can just attach the drone to an ally and let it do the healing while you focus elsewhere. There might be some stacking element to it that counts the number of people it can heal within its range while active.
His Ultimate looks like a more explosive version of Star-Lord’s where it doesn’t have auto-aim but can still deal plenty of damage while healing impacted allies. It is also a dynamic healing ult, which is some nice variety compared to the existing healer options.
Not only will he have access to these abilities, but a new Team-Up with Iron Man called Stark Protocol will give Ultron access to a piercing Unibeam that can deal damage and heal allies.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Promises Ultron, Massive Team-Up Changes, Huge Balance Patch
Ultron - Marvel Rivals Esports Impact
Marvel Rivals is in desperate need of new healers, as it is the most limiting role in the current game based on the heroes available while playing into the number of Duelists actively seeking to pick them off. Ultron will help balance this out by bringing another option for Strategist players and being a flying character.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Adds a New Autochess Mode: Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol
Having a flying healer will make it harder for dive comps to simply jump on a team’s backline and clean up the Strategists on a push. Ultron can move in and out of combat easily, meaning enemies will need to try and counter him in different ways, potentially alleviating some pressure from other healers who are grounded.
With his range and varied healing abilities, there is no way Ultron won’t end up being featured heavily in Season 2.5’s meta, with potential to be busted just like Emma Frost was for the first half of the season.