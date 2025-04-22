Ultron Role Confirmed, More X-Men Teased in Marvel Rivals Art Vision Showcase
There is an art to sharing information about the processes that go into art and designs in game development and in a new video series, NetEase Games is sharing even more behind-the-scenes info about Marvel Rivals
With the Art Vision series, Marvel Rivals developers get to delve deeper into what they do when designing elements of the game. This ranges from user interface to battle pass decisions, and also includes a look at upcoming or work-in-progress content that might be released in the future—including some confirmations about Ultron.
Ultron Role Confirmed for Marvel Rivals
As part of the Art Vision showcase, the NetEase team talked about designing the user interface for different aspects of Marvel Rivals, including the hero select screen. During this process, Ultron was publicly shown on the menu for the first time.
Ultron appears in the Strategist section of the select menu, confirming the leaked information about his role and giving additional credence to other datamined details. He is slated to join the roster with the launch of Season 2.5, which is currently speculated to drop on May 30.
New Heroes Potentially Teased in Marvel Rivals Art Vision
There was also a silhouette of an unknown hero in the Duelist section, causing some speculation to pop up about additional hints that might have been missed in the video. This, however, was debunked by Miller Ross, as he noted that this was not a work-in-progress character, but rather just a placeholder used when testing the visuals, according to his sources.
While there wasn’t a tease included in that specific screen, an early version of the character select menu did show previously unrevealed art for many heroes, including one bit that looked like the Red Hulk. Further digging shows that this might just be a placeholder image for Hulk’s regular form on the scroll wheel, since Monster Hulk and Bruce Banner appear separately, so this is by no means a hint at Red Hulk coming, just something to point out.
The biggest hero “reveal” in the Art Vision was a still frame of Colossus’ leg appearing when one of the artists was working on Wolverine visuals.
Colossus was leaked for Marvel Rivals ages ago, and there are still some text strings related to the character in the game’s backend that show him listed as a Vanguard with a few abilities. With Magik being in the game, along with Magneto mentioning Colossus performing the Fastball Special with Wovlerine, there are some solid context clues pointing to his inclusion in the future.
Despite that, the art in question ended up being existing comic art of the Fastball Special that was likely being used as a reference when developing a storyboard for the Team-Up.
New Skins and Secrets Revealed in Marvel Rivals Art Showcase
As part of today’s reveals, two new Marvel Rivals skins were shown off from the Peach Momoko lineup. The Loki - Shin Sagi-Shi and Hela - Yami no Karasu costumes will both be available on April 25, bringing new Japanese-inspired looks to both heroes.
Plenty of unused designs or scrapped concepts for characters were also shown, including a monstrous Doctor Strange and several others that were likely used when the team was still developing an art style for the in-game assets.
Some old battle pass plans also revealed that skins like the Galactic Talon Captain America and Galactic Fangs Hawkeye skins were part of the Season 0 pass in early iterations before being replaced. More Art Vision videos will probably provide additional insight into just how battle pass content is selected.
As part of the design process, the Rivals team showcased transitions between ranks that revealed competitive tiers not actually featured in the game, like Platinum IV and V too. We also got to see a bit fo the Marvel Rivals office, showing off various Marvel artbooks and figures scattered throughout the interior.
Marvel Rivals Art Vision - Esports Impact
The more information available about Marvel Rivlas, the more interest in the game that can be generated. Art Visions also provides players who enjoy the game a chance to see more of what goes into making all of the menus, skins, and other content they use daily.
While there is no inherent competitive element to these showcases, the ability to see potential cut content or gain insight on how different parts of Marvel Rivals are developed is great for the game and its community. These videos could also lead to important details, such as Ultron’s role or future hero information being shared early as a sort of nod to eagle-eyed viewers.