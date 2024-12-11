Marvel Rivals: Units, Lattice, and Microtransaction Guide
Marvel Rivals doesn’t require microtransactions to play, but they do play a big role in how much time you might put in and the enjoyment you will get out of the game.
When you boot up Marvel Rivals you can jump right into the action with every hero in the game, but if you want the most out of the free-to-play game, here is everything that the game has to offer via microtransactions.
Every Marvel Rivals Currency and Microtransaction, Explained
There are three unique types of currency in Marvel Rivals—Units, Lattice, and Chrono Tokens. These are used to redeem rewards throughout the game, including the Luxury Battle Pass and its exclusive items.
Currency Type
Use
How to Get
Units
Earnable in-game currency used to purchase skins and items.
Completing achievements and missions, occassional reward drops, in the battle pass, and converting Lattice.
Lattice
Marvel Rivals' premium currency used to purchase items and unlock the battle pass.
Microtransactions from the in-game shop and through the battle pass.
Chrono Tokens
Currency used to redeem rewards on the battle pass.
Completing achievements and missions, occassional game promotions, and converting Lattice.
Units and Chrono Tokens, as shown in the table, can be earned without paying any money. However, Lattice is actually the key to unlocking more items like skins, as it can be converted into either of those currencies.
How to Get and Use Lattice in Marvel Rivals
Since Lattice is the premium currency in Marvel Rivals, you will have to purchase it most of the time if you want to use any.
Unlike other games, Marvel Rivals won’t let you use Lattice to purchase things right away, outside of the Luxury Battle Pass—which costs 490 Lattice at its base or 1,050 Lattice for some bonus levels. If you want to use Lattice to purchase things like premium skins or Chrono Tokens for the battle pass, you will need to convert your Lattice to the other currency once prompted at checkout.
Here are all the in-game bundle costs for Lattice using USD.
Lattice Amount
Cost
100 Lattice
$0.99
500 Lattice
$4.99
1,000 Lattice
$9.99
2,180 Lattice
$19.99
5,680 Lattice
$49.99
11,680 Lattice
$99.99