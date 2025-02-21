Marvel Rivals was Almost Canceled per New Report on NetEase
Following an extremely sudden cut to the Marvel Rivals development team, it appears NetEase is going through even larger internal discussions about releasing and investing in games.
In a new report, Bloomberg notes that NetEase CEO William Ding is heavily scrutinizing projects across the company as the company continues to cut jobs, pause projects, and pull investment from international studios. This reportedly included discussions about canceling or heavily changing Marvel Rivals before it was released and became a global hit.
Niko Partners analyst Zeng Xiaofeng estimates that Marvel Rivals has already generated more than $200 million in revenue for NetEase since its December launch. The game has also seen 40 million players download the game, according to NetEase’s most recent earnings report.
In that same call, NetEase shared that its revenue for the games division was up 1.5 percent compared to an overall 2.6 percent decline following a long period of mixed results, according to Bloomberg.
Now, Bloomberg reports that Ding was against paying Disney for the rights to use its Marvel character IP and wanted the core development team to instead “swap in their own hero designs” for what would be Marvel Rivals. Even though the company ended up sticking with Marvel, Ding’s decision cost the company “millions of dollars” and highlighted a track record of “abrupt changes ushered in by the CEO.”
NetEase is one of several major Chinese companies that invested heavily in game development talent in other countries, though those same groups are now back peddling. And it isn’t just overseas talent that is being cut.
NetEase closed or made significant changes at multiple of its overseas studios like Worlds Untold, SkyBox Labs, Ouka Studios, and NetEase Spark Studio over the last two years. On Feb. 18, this impacted Marvel Rivals as a sizable portion of the Seattle-based development team was laid off despite the game’s monumental success.
Bloomberg notes that NetEase let go of almost 900 employees from its games division in 2023 alone as the company changed its approach to funding and development.
How Does NetEase's Strategy Shift Impact Marvel Rivals?
It is very unlikely that Marvel Rivals will be impacted by additional NetEase decisions in the foreseeable future, though that will likely depend entirely on how successful the game remains.
According to Bloomberg, Ding wants NetEase to focus on games that have evergreen, mass-market potential that incorporate elements to “entice spending.” In other words, his focus is on greenlighting games that involve microtransactions or are guaranteed mega-hits, with his approach reportedly being to not pursue games that are unlikely to generate hundreds of millions of dollars per year.
Marvel Rivals does fall into that category, offering a huge revenue upside after three months of dominating Steam charts and social media conversation. And, since the game is a partnership with Marvel Games, NetEase is unlikely to just pull support from a game of this scale due to a dip in profits.
That doesn’t mean Marvel Rivals is untouchable, however.
Bloomberg reports that Ding has cut support for around 12 games somewhat recently and “shut down so many projects that NetEase studios in China may not release any major titles next year.“ NetEase has also cut its scouting into overseas investment opportunities and things are looking grim for games deemed not worth pursuing.
For example, Bloomberg notes that Japanese studios funded by NetEase have been told no additional funding or time will be given to their projects. Additionally, there are no plans to budget marketing or promotion for any of those games, including whatever is coming from the team under Yakuza series creator and industry legend, Toshihiro Nagoshi.
Marvel Rivals is a massive success and has become one of the rare new titles to instantly break out in the overcrowded live-service market. But there are plenty of games that start off strong and end up fizzling out fast—just look at XDefiant and MultiVersus as recent examples.
The Marvel Rivals development team has already locked in a roadmap of content releases that should keep the game feeling fresh. Dropping two new heroes, more maps, and balance adjustments every season will help the game compete with other, more established games in the space as NetEase tries to turn this momentum into a sustainable foothold.
We've also now heard that big money is coming to the esports side of the game as multiple teams including Sentinels, Virtus.pro, and Luminosity have all publicly declared their intent to compete in Marvel Rivals. This could mean that the game will soon join the Esports World Cup lineup, or that NetEase has some sort of league structure in the works to fuel the game's surprise early success.
Just today, Marvel Rivals launched Season 1.5, adding Human Torch, The Thing, and a huge balance update. There also appear to be big plans for the competitive side of the game brewing in the background as more tournaments are announced and professional esports teams scramble to sign talented players.
NetEase reworking its games strategy in a major way doesn’t inherently mean Marvel Rivals won’t continue to thrive. It is, however, something to keep an eye on if numbers start to dip or another major shakeup happens.