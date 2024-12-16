Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration Event: Release Date, New Jeff Skin
As the weather gets colder and gamers grab some blankets and hot cocoa while queueing comp, Marvel Rivals is ushering in its first seasonal celebration. The title's 'Winter Celebration' event will reportedly arrive soon with plenty of cosmetics, a unique game mode, free gifts and more. Here's everything we know about the event including when it arrives, information about "Jeff's Winter Splash Festival" and how players can join in on the winter festivities.
Quick Summary: Jeff's Winter Splash Festival
- Includes a limited-time 4v4 Jeff-the-Land-Shark-only game mode; "Splatoon-Like"
- Occurs through December 2024 and January 2025
- Includes winter-themed skins for several heroes
- Includes a free Jeff the Land Shark skin
Jeff's Winter Splash Festival: Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration Event
Marvel Rivals' winter event is called "Jeff's Winter Splash Festival." It stars Jeff the Land Shark, one of Marvel Rival's support characters and a beloved superhero pet. Official Marvel Rivals graphics say the event will feature a "winter celebration" and "joyful jubilation." The chilly celebration will last for a limited time and will include unique cosmetics, special skin offers, a free Jeff the Land Shark skin, a 4v4 Jeff-only game mode and more. The Winter Celebration event may return annually each winter, but Marvel Rivals developers have not confirmed this.
When is Jeff's Winter Splash Festival in Marvel Rivals?
In Marvel Rivals, Jeff's Winter Splash Festival will last from December 20 2024 to January 9 2024. This means it will span across Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's. The event will initiate on its start date at 11:00 PM PST. This time may vary depending on the player's individual server and time zone.
Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration Event/ Jeff's Winter Splash Festival Release Time In All Timezones:
- PST: 11:00 PM Dec. 20
- CST: 1:00 AM Dec. 21
- EST: 2:00 AM Dec. 21
- Brazil: 4:00 AM Dec. 21
- UK: 7:00 AM Dec. 21
- CEST: 8:00 AM Dec. 21
- New Delhi: 12:30 PM Dec. 21
- KST/JST: 4:00 PM Dec. 21
Jeff's Winter Greeting Card
To usher in the holiday spirit, all Marvel Rivals players will receive a Winter Greeting Card from Jeff. This will include several holiday-themed "special gifts". Marvel Rivals has not yet revealed any further information about what these exclusive gifts are.
New 4v4 Jeff-Only Mode in Marvel Rivals
The only thing possibly better than one Jeff the Land Shark on your Marvel Rivals team is four Jeff the Land Sharks. Marvel Rivals will reportedly introduce a new 4v4 Jeff-the-Land-Shark-only game mode in Jeff's Winter Splash Festival Event. In this mode, teams of four Jeff the Land Sharks will face off against each other to decorate the game's Yggsgard map. Yggsgard is Norse-themed and set on the planet Asgard, which Thor and Loki have inhabited.
According to reputable journalist Miller Ross on X.com, this game mode will be "Splatoon-like". Of course, it will also include PvP and other adorable Jeff the Land Shark antics. In the official Winter Celebration Event trailer, we see that each of Jeff's abilities will paint the map with white or pink snow. This means players' primary team objective would be to cover the most space possible in their color of snow and decorations while painting over the enemy team's space, all while engaging in battle.
New Themed Costume Skins in the Marvel Rivals Store
Including the new Jeff the Land Shark skin, Marvel Rivals will introduce five new Costumes in the Jeff's Winter Splash Festival event. Other characters receiving limited-edition Costume cosmetics include Groot, Venom, Rocket Raccoon and Magik.
Venom's Costume turns him into a bright white and blue ice monster. Shards of ice protrude from his arms and legs, and a glowing blue crystal appears on his chest.
Groot's Costume turns him into a Christmas tree complete with blinking lights. He also has antlers, a Santa Claus beard and a star headdress. Several ornaments and a Christmas stocking hang from his pine needle branches. Groot even carries mini snow globes in his chest and shoulder.
Designers kept Rocket Raccoon's Costume slightly closer to his original outfit, but it still carries plenty of holiday touches. Rocket wears a Santa hat and his Guardian uniform is white with red accents instead of its usual blue color. Rocket's gun has also been recolored to red, and
Meanwhile, Magik is ready for the ski slopes with a cozy white and orange winter jacket and blue snow pants. She also wears goggles and a spiked black armband.
These skins will probably require in-game paid currency to purchase. Marvel Rivals uses three types of currency: Units, Lattice and Chrono Tokens. Lattice is the game's premium currency, but most costumes (skins) usually cost Units. Lattice can convert into Units at a 1:1 ratio.
Players can obtain Lattice by purchasing it directly in the game's Store, where 1,000 pieces cost 10.99 USD. Check the related article below for more information on Marvel Rivals' unique currency system.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals: Units, Lattice and Microtransaction Guide
Free Jeff The Land Shark Marvel Rivals Skin
The Jeff's Winter Splash Festival Jeff the Land Shark skin will be free to every Marvel Rivals player. Like the other skins, it will be winter-themed. This skin dresses Jeff in a cozy black vest and sweater outfit, a yellow scarf and fluffy earmuffs. He also wears reflective holo purple goggles and adorable tiny boots.
Users can unlock skins in Marvel Rivals through the in-game Store or the Hero Profile's Cosmetics and Costume tabs.