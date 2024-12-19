Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration Patch Notes — Hero & Map Bug Fixes
Marvel Rivals has been out for a couple of weeks and has received a mostly positive reception. There is currently a heavy debate regarding the need for a role queue (which pro-role queue fans are losing badly), but overall, the game's launch has been a resounding success with casual players seemingly loving it.
Alongside the Winter Celebration Event starting on December 20, a patch has gone live on December 19 to bring various bug fixes to the game. Bugs with certain maps, heroes, and the UX have been addressed.
What Is In The Latest Marvel Rivals Update?
Player frustration is mounting for the most active players with the aforementioned role queue issues and a lack of balance changes. This is another update with no balance changes. There have been bug fixes for the following categories: General, Maps and Gameplay, Heroes, and Console. Let's take a look at each category.
General
- Fixed an issue with the display of Double-Elimination Tournaments
- Players will no longer leave their faction and get stuck in a white screen "of doom" when exiting a tournament
- A Squirrel Girl achievement has been made easier by granting a grace period when dying to her ultimate
- They made the servers more stable for people with poor connections
Maps and Gameplay
- Fixed character collision with map edges on some maps
- Fixed the cart in convoy so that all carts function the same
Hero Bug Fixes
- Doctor Strange can no longer get ultimate charge from his teammates taking his portal
- Winter Soldier no longer has reduced movement speed after going again, and again, and again, and again
- Rocket's little armor packs will not bug out and be unable to be picked up
- Venom emote fixed
- Star-Lord no longer breaks while in low gravity
- Jeff the Land Shark's ultimate no longer ends prematurely and is even stronger as a result
- Jeff the Land Shark no longer gains invisibility when getting terrain KOs with his ultimate
- Hulk and Magik's ultimate transformation countdown fixes
- Magik's ultimate can no longer be interrupted
- Punisher's ultimate damage can no longer be reduced by poor network connections
- Fixed an issue allowing the same character to be picked more than once
Console
- The game now uses less memory and shouldn't crash as much