Marvel Rivals - Winter Soldier Blood Soldier and Psylocke Blood Kariudo Skin Release Date and Cost
The next set of skins themed for Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls is about to drop, with players finally getting access to some hype costumes for Winter Soldier and Psylocke.
To match the ongoing vampire theme for Marvel Rivals Season 1, both Winter Soldier and Psylocke are getting costumes that fit the bloody narrative being weaved in the game’s iteration of New York City.
Marvel Rivals: When Do the Blood Costumes for Winter Soldier and Psylocke Release?
The Winter Soldier: Blood Soldier and Psylocke: Blood Kariudo costumes will be released in Marvel Rivals on Jan. 30 at 8pm CT.
These will be the first costumes released to be fully themed around Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls and its vampire aesthetic not included in the battle pass. They will also be the fourth costumes for both Winter Soldier and Psylocke, joining the Revolution and Vengence skins in the store respectively.
An official cost for the Winter Soldier: Blood Soldier and Psylocke: Blood Kariudo costumes has yet to be shared, though both are listed in the code as having the Epic rarity tag. This means they should cost around 1,600 Units in the store while featuring a unique MVP, Emote, Nameplate, and Spray—going off of the other Epic bundles available right now.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass Guide - All Skins and Rewards
Because these skins appear to be tied to the ongoing Season 1 narrative, they will likely only be available for the remainder of the season, but we will have to wait for them to appear in the store before seeing if that is true.