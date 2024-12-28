Two Beloved X-Men Revealed in Wave of Marvel Rivals Leaks
Epic Games' hero shooter Marvel Rivals is ending 2024 with a largely positive reception and massive success. In 2025, the game will introduce new heroes, add multiple maps, develop its loot and currency system and bring fans new cosmetic skins. Here's everything we know about all the Marvel Rivals leaks and what players can expect in the new year.
Marvel Rivals Upcoming Heroes
Marvel Rivals will add many new characters to its 33-hero roster in 2025 including familiar faces like Deadpool, Emma Frost and Blade. Dataminers and leakers have already revealed many of these heroes' abilities and art. It's important to note that the Marvel Rivals team has not yet commented on these characters or confirmed any information about their abilities or release dates.
Here's a quick walkthrough of every Marvel Rivals leaked hero and what we know about them so far:
Angela
Angela, whose real name is
Aldrif Odinsdottir, is a goddess, bounty hunter and superhero. She is an Asgardian and directly in line to the royal throne. Angela's powers include super speed, flight, and extreme survivability. She can also speak almost every language and skillfully weild weapons in combat.
Blade
Blade is a half-vampire superhero who is associated with S.H.I.E.L.D. Originally from London, he became a vampire hunter in his youth before pivoting to work with the Avengers. He has superhuman strength, batlike perception and accelerated healing. Blade's full ability set and art have been leaked by Marvel Rivals dataminers.
Blade Abilities:
- Weapon 1: Katana
- Weapon 2: Hunting Shotgun
- Passive: Bloodline Liberation
- Ability 1: Stomp and Slash
- Ability 2: Dark Night Attack
- Ability 3: Fang Deflect
- Ultimate: New Moon
- Team-Up with Cloak & Dagger and Moon Knight
Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel is half human and half Kree (an extraterrestrial group from the planet Hala). Her real name is Carol Danvers, and she worked in the US Air Force and NASA before joining the Avengers. Danvers' powers include flight, superhuman strength and energy manipulation. She also possesses strong technical knowledge due to her military career.
Deadpool
Wade Wilson's heroic alias Deadpool has become a fan favorite in the MCU for his sarcastic humor and quick wit. Wilson gained powers after being subjected to torturous experiments. His main power is super-regeneration, and he also possesses superhuman speed, strength and stamina. According to leakers, Deadpool may arrive to Marvel Rivals in 2025 as a playable character.
Emma Frost
Emma Frost is a mutant superhero with telepathic powers. She can also turn into a super-strong pure diamond form. Originally a supervillain, she befriended and later joined the X-men and remains associated with them today. Dataminers including @Fumo_Leaks have revealed most of Emma Frost's abilities from the game's files.
Emma Frost Abilities:
- Psychic Blast
- Psychic Ray (Human Form)
- Psychic Ray 2
- Psychic Barrier
- Diamond Form
- Diamond Shock
- Diamond Kick
- Diamond Back Slam
- Soul Control
- Mind Control
- Mind Connection
- Piercing Spikes
- Unknown Team-Up Ability with Magneto, Psylocke and another hero
Hit-Monkey
Hit-monkey is just like a regular hitman, except he's a monkey. Uniquely, this character possesses no superhuman abilities. He has simply mastered the art of combat and has a heart full of a desire for vengeance. Hit-Monkey is a Japanese Macaque and has collaborated with Deadpool and S.H.I.E.L.D.
Jean Gray
Jean Gray is another X-Men member who may join Marvel Rivals this year. Gray is a mutant who possesses telepathic abilities and carries the abilities of Phoenix, a cosmic being. She is one of the most powerful mutants in the Marvel universe and can utilize telepathy, telekinesis and empathic manipulation.
M.O.D.O.K.
A.I.M. computing technician George Tarleton became the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, or M.O.D.O.K., after his cranium was enlarged and his brain was transformed into a human computer. Marvel Rivals players may soon be able to make their own big-brained plays with M.O.D.O.K. from the comfort of their gaming chairs.
The Hood
Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood, is a supervillain who gained powers after defeating a demon. He operates in New York City's underground world of crime and has family ties to well-known villain Kingpin.
The Fantastic Four
The Fantastic Four team includes several members: Human Torch, Invisible Woman, Mr Fantastic and The Thing. The crew gained superpowers after they were exposed to cosmic rays during an experimental spaceship flight.
Leakers have already exposed Human Torch's full ability set and art. He will allegedly be a Duelist, and the information includes in-depth descriptions of their stats and his team-up possibilities. While we have fewer details about Invisible Woman, leakers have revealed her general ability set. No information has emerged yet about Mr Fantastic or The Thing.
Human Torch Abilities:
- Fire Cluster: "Launch forward a spittable fireball."
- Supernova (Q): "Unleash shock waves to damage enemies within range. During skill activation, the flame field will transform into a fire tornado."
- Plasma Body (Left Shift): "Enter a state of accelerated ascent."
- Pyro-Prison (E): "Connect flame fields to form a fire wall that deals burning damage to enemies."
- Flaming Meteor (F): Dive towards the ground and stun nearby enemies.
- Blazing Blast (Right Click): Launch a fireball to create a flame field at the targeted area.
- Team-Up Ability: Omega Fire; "Storm can consume one of Human Torch's fire tornadoes into her Ultimate to ignite her hurriance. Likewise, Human Torch can turn Storm's hurricane into a fiery hurricane with his ultimate, which will then enlarge and intensify any fire tornadoes caught in its path."
Invisible Woman Abilities:
- Attack: Psionic Invisibility
- Passive: Invisible Energy
- Ability 1: Psychic Strike
- Ability 2: Psychic Aid
- Ability 3: Psychic Vortex
- Ultimate: Psycho Field
Ultron
Ultron is one of Marvel's most famous supervillains. He is a misguided sentient AI who attempts to destroy humanity and has featured in the 2015 MCU film Avengers: Age of Ultron. Leaked images have revealed Ultron's full ability set and in-game art. Ultron is reportedly a Strategist, functioning like a support.
Ultron Abilities:
- Attack:
- Encephalo-Ray: Unleash a burning energy beam
- Ability 1 (Q): Rage of Ultron: Summon Ultron Drones to fire Encephalo-Rays, damaging enemies or healing allies.
- Ability 2 (LShift): Dynamic Flight: Fly quickly in the direction of movement and then enter a free-flight mode.
- Ability 3 (E): Imperative: Patch: Command a giant drone to follow an ally, constantly healing allies in its radius, with additional healing for the designated ally.
- Ability 4 (Right click): Imperative: Firewall: Summon drones to grant bonus health to allies within range, centered on himself and the ally marked with Imperative: Patch.
- Passive: Algorithm Correction: Hold Space to fall slowly.
New Maps
According to leak account @X0X_LEAK, Marvel Rivals will add three new maps to its map pool in 2025. These maps are reportedly located in Krakoa, Arakko and New York.
Krakoa is a sentient island in the Pacific Ocean. It was originally part of a larger landmass called Okkara, which housed a large mutant population. An attacking group of daemons split the land in half with the Twilight Sword, creating Krakoa and Arakko. Arakko, also a sentient island, was trapped in Amenth, the daemon dimension. New York will likely resemble Spider-Man's hometown on Earth, with towering skyscrapers perfect for web-slinging adventures.
New Marvel Rivals Skins
Marvel Rivals will reportedly celebrate the Lunar New Year with fresh skins for Squirrel Girl and Moon Knight. The skins include blue and silver moon-themed colors. In addition, Squirrel Girl and Moon Knight will both receive unique Lunar New Year emotes. The game will also release a new Venom skin with dark greyish-green and blazing yellow colors. Another leaked cosmetic appears to be a possible Magik skin with lavender hair and dark purple clothing.
Leaked 2025 Marvel Rivals Skins
- Lunar Squirrel Girl
- Lunar Moon Knight
- Unknown New Venom Skin
- Unknown New Magik Skin
New Ranked Season
Marvel Rivals will reportedly kick-start its Ranked Season 1 in 2025. A leaked image from the season, posted by @X0X_LEAK on X.com, shows a mysterious black and red gargoyle-like figure. Fans speculate this image teases the upcoming half-vampire hero Blade, who may arrive sooner than we think.
Loot Boxes?
X.com leak account @RivalsLeaks discovered a fully functional loot box mechanic in Marvel Rivals' files. The function includes full box-opening animation sprites and a tiered system of item rarity. While the account later replied that the idea seems to have been removed, they commented that "maybe one day they might get added."