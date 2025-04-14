Marvel Rivals Yatsukahagi Peni Parker Skin Release Date, Price, Usage Rates
Smiley spider-suit tank hero Peni Parker is a superstar in the Marvel Rivals community. She is a decent pick in the current meta, but previously had very few skin options. Now, Marvel Rivals has just revealed Peni will receive a detailed new 'Yatsukahagi' skin in an upcoming update. Here's everything we know about the cosmetic drop, how it may affect the game and how players can obtain it.
Peni Parker's New Yatsukahagi Skin
Marvel Rivals revealed the new Peni Parker cosmetic on April 14 2024 on its official social media channels. The skin is titled 'Yatsukahagi', which is a reference to a Japanese yokai (traditional spirit) that takes the form of a giant spider. Peni's mecha has a Japanese folklore aesthetic in this set, with a bright orange oni mask on its body, sharp claws and blue accents. Peni also wears a furry white hat and a traditional outfit.
When Will the Peni Parker Yatsukahagi Skin Release?
According to official Marvel Rivals publications, the Yatsukahagi Peni Parker skin will release on April 18 2025. It will go live at 2:00 PM UTC. Here's a quick conversion for other time zones:
- PT: 7:00 AM
- CT: 8:00 AM
- ET: 10:00 AM
- Brazil: 11:00 AM
- CET: 4:00 PM
- JST/KST: 11:00 PM
Esports Impact
Peni Parker is a decently strong tank right now. According to the stat collection site rivalsmeta.com, Peni's win rate in Diamond+ elo is 51.6%. She is an apt choice in the current aggressive Rivals environment since she holds space well and defends against overextending enemies.
Related Article: How to Unlock Skins in Marvel Rivals
However, Peni's pick rate isn't seeing the same success, and she ranks in as the lowest tank with only 3.13%. The new Peni 'Yatsukahagi' skin might help increase her popularity to match her power level.
How to Get the Peni Parker Yatsukahagi Skin
It's unclear how exactly players will obtain the Peni Parker Yatsukahagi skin. Marvel Rivals' reveal post only states it will be "available" upon release. It also indicates they may have some lore surrounding them, saying "Two worlds collide in a clash of myth and madness! [...] Are you ready to face the Hyakki Yagyō?". If this is the case, they could be connected to a quest or event.
If the Peni Parker Yatsukahagi skin is released as a buyable bundle, players can purchase it in the Marvel Rivals Store. To enter the Store, players should navigate to the top middle of the game's homepage. Once it goes live, the Yatsukahagi skin should show up in the 'featured' section. Users can also purchase it from the specific 'Costumes' tab.
How Much Will the Yatsukahagi Skin Cost?
If the Yatsukahagi skin is part of a paid bundle, it will most likely cost Lattice. Players can purchase Lattice or convert Units (earned through in-game rewards and the battlepass) to Lattice at a 1:1 ratio.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals: Units, Lattice, and Microtransaction Guide
Similar Vanguard skins have cost anywhere between 1,400 (about $14 USD) and 2,200 (about $22 USD). Skin prices depend on rarity, detail and other factors.
For more information about Lattice, Units and Marvel Rivals currency, check the related article below.