Marvel Rivals Is Out On PS4. It Runs Poorly But You Get a Free Skin
Alongside the release of Season 4 on September 12, the developers took a bold step and finally brought Marvel Rivals to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro despite public doubt and mockery. Since its initial announcement, the lead-up to the launch was entrenched in shock and jokes, with most players in disbelief about how Rivals could possibly run on hardware more than a decade old.
We saw memes about the PS4 either running the game in slideshow-esque visuals, blowing up when Doctor Strange uses a portal, or simply crashing when using more than one Ultimate Ability simultaneously.
Some might hyperbolically call this launch a miracle, but it is indeed here. And after 24 hours of the community experiencing it on last-gen consoles, this article serves as a post-launch analysis to determine if it's worth dusting off your PlayStation 4 to download Marvel Rivals on it.
How Well Does Marvel Rivals Actually Run On PS4?
Contrary to popular theories, Marvel Rivals does not, in fact, cause your PlayStation 4 to explode when it launches. However, players have reported several technical bugs and glitches, many of which clearly show that the game is not yet in a fully playable state.
The bulk of the reports mainly pertain to slowdowns and buggy renders. Maps, heroes, and even abilities sometimes take a few seconds to properly load into the game, or don't do so at all. Players report seeing this problem not only in matches but also during the Character Select phase, and this is a widespread dilemma across all base and slim PlayStation 4 models.
The other ubiquitous technical issue is the unbearable stuttering, particularly on base and slim PlayStation 4 versions. Many expected these consoles to occasionally dip below 30 FPS, especially during intense teamfights, but the actual experience is far worse than anticipated.
They usually stay closer to 20 FPS than the original prediction, and any resource-intensive ability plummets the performance to 15 or lower. It's actually so bad that some footage shows Marvel Rivals practically breaking down with some in-game actions. Stuttering is also commonplace, even without much happening, and the consistent screen tearing contributes to the already abysmal experience.
What makes things worse is Marvel Rivals' incredibly poor visual fidelity. From the in-game recordings, it seems the game is rendering closer to 720p according to some, with no shadows, reflections, or high-quality lighting in sight. The textures feel like they haven't loaded in properly, and the finer details look so pixelated and blurry that you can barely make sense of them.
Audio is another huge problem across old-generation consoles. Voicelines and sound effects are delayed, cut off, or sometimes gone altogether, causing confusion mid-match and sometimes even delaying ally or enemy ult voicelines, which can be a severe competitive drawback.
The Marvel Rivals Experience On PlayStation 4 Pro Is Much More Fluid, But Could Still Use Improvements
As for the PlayStation 4 Pro, the metrics aren't quite enough to compete with other platforms, but it certainly plays Rivals leagues better than its weaker counterparts. The textures, environments, and character models here look significantly better, allowing you to make out what's going on screen.
Framerates are dicey and depend on who you ask — players on the PS4 Pro report a mix of 30 and 60 FPS on their consoles, and resolution hovers closer to 1080p. Fortunately, stuttering isn't nearly as prominent, which is perhaps why the overall reception is positive.
Still, the loading, screen-tearing, and audio-related issues are still persistent on the Pro models. It's not clear as to what's causing these, but Reddit user Mhdfattal believes it has nothing to do with SSD/HDD performance. If anything, it could be a RAM limitation or simply poor optimization, but we'll have to see if these issues get ironed out with future patches.
Marvel Rivals Has Yet To Reach A Viable State On Older PS4 Consoles
Although we can praise the team for making Marvel Rivals more accessible to the gaming community, it's still miles away from delivering its promised experience. For context, these were the technical specifications the game was supposed to achieve on old-generation consoles, according to the team via the official announcement:
Console
Resolution
Frame Rate
Space Needed
PlayStation 4
1080p
30 FPS
70 GB
PlayStation 4 Pro
1440p
60 FPS
70 GB
Unfortunately, if you get past the miasma of memes, you'll see how the actual in-game footage shows these resolutions are at least one tier lower with half the framerate in certain situations.
The PlayStation 4 Pro reviews claim the game to be "playable" on their consoles, but the PS4 base and PS4 slim owners deem it to be running on hopes and dreams rather than capable hardware.
PS4 Owners Competing With PS5 and PC Could Be A Massive Oversight
Perhaps the biggest conundrum this release faces is the fact that PS4 owners will be directly competing with players on PC and PlayStation 5/5 Pro, both of whom can achieve 120 FPS or higher. If you're playing at a quarter of the framerate, the sheer input delay and bugs will immediately stop you from going up against the aforementioned platforms.
The Marvel Rivals Support account on Discord also confirmed that PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners will share the same ranked queues. While this may quicken queue times, the catch is a giant disparity in hardware-caused fluidity and performance, which will undoubtedly reflect on the match result.
In fact, this trade-off may already be bleeding into Marvel Rivals and directly affecting players. Since Season 4's launch, some players on X and Reddit have even reported a severe degradation in performance on PlayStation 5, including screen tears and performance dips. While no one knows the crux of the issue, the community is blaming it on the Marvel Rivals' PS4 release.
The Technical Team Promises Future Performance Upgrades For All Platforms
Marvel Rivals did promise "months of work to major optimizations in game logic, rendering pipeline, and memory management", but, as of now, we're yet to see those improvements in action.
According to the announcement, it seems the technical team will be rolling out performance optimization patches every season. These will affect and hopefully improve the experience on PlayStation 4 as well as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC later down the road.
How to Get the Free Iron Man Skin on PS4
To entice people to pick up Marvel Rivals on PS4, Netease is offering a runback of the free launch promotion Iron Man Armor Model 42 skin. If you didn't get the skin on another platform at launch, just follow these steps:
- Head to the Settings menu in-game
- Select "Bundle Code"
- Use code SNMRIronman
- Check out the preview and confirm
The new Iron Man skin code will expire on December 17, 2025.
Esports Impact
Bringing Marvel Rivals to PlayStation 4 opens the game up to a new wave of players joining Season 4, many of whom will definitely dip their toes into the Competitive mode. Unfortunately, the sea of bugs shows that this is more of a miracle release and may even hinder the ranked experience for those on current-gen consoles.
If future patches do substantially improve old-gen performance, however, we could see small-scale tournaments exclusively for the PS4 community. At higher pro play events like IGNITE or MRC, however, it's doubtful this piece of tech will see any appearances.
As mentioned earlier, the sheer input and audio lag from playing on a quarter of the metrics compared to the new-generation consoles puts the PS4 at a massive disadvantage. In its current state, players are advocating for last-gen owners to have their separate lobbies, but some believe that the divide would make it nearly impossible for them to find matches.
The PlayStation Cup, which is purely dedicated to the Sony console lineup, will likely never see these players because of hardware limitations. The excessive loading times would also harm the tournament experience for players on PS5, since they'll have to suffer through a significantly longer waiting period.