Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta Start Times, Invites - Everything You Need to Know
It is finally time for players around the world to jump into Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls for the first time via a closed beta.
Outside of Evo, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls has not been playable to the public, making this closed beta the first time many players will go hands on with the 4-on-4 tag fighter. You have a very limited window to play the game during this beta, and that is only if you were lucky enough to get an invite.
Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta: Exact Start and End Time
With invites already out in the wild and the ability to download the beta client live, it is truly time to prepare for the first Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls beta. The closed beta runs from Sept. 5 to 7 within a very specific window of time, and here are the exact start and end times for the game’s limited availability.
- Starts: 9pm PT on Sept. 5
- Ends: 8am PT on Sept. 7
Once the closed beta goes live, players will have access to all content until the servers are taken offline at 8am PT on Sept. 7. From that point, the game will no longer be officially accessible until future beta tests or the game’s official release.
All Characters and Modes Available During the Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta
It appears that the version of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls that will be available for the closed beta is a similar build to the one players got to try out at Evo. This means the beta features six playable characters: Captain America, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, Storm and Doctor Doom.
Because this is the first closed beta, players will only have access to New York City as a stage, though it does have three areas: City Center, Avengers Park and Hell's Kitchen. The bulk of the beta will be played via online matches, though players can also experience a Dragon Ball FighterZ-style Chibi lobby for 64 players and a Spectator Mode.
Players will have access to the full Command Lists for every playable character, along with a “Startup Battle” against CPUs, though it is unclear if even a partial Training Mode is included since ArcSys has only noted "limited offline features." We should learn about other features in the beta once it goes live.
Related Article: Guilty Gear Producer Says Guest Characters Need to "Work in the Guilty Gear World"
Can You Still Get Into the Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta?
If you did not receive an invite to the September iteration of the Marvel Tokon closed beta, it is unlikely you will be able to gain access while it is live. Sony and Arc System Works are using this as an early test for the game, so the number of invites was very limited compared to what will likely happen with future opportunities.
Marvel Tokon has only been playable at Evo prior to this closed beta, so anyone who does get access to the program will be among the first to try the game out.
If you do want to try and access the Marvel Tokon closed beta, you can still attempt to register if the option appears for you on the game’s PlayStation Store page, though invites have already been sent out. Registering now might automatically put your account into the database for future betas, so there is no harm in giving it a go even if you won’t get in now.
When is the Next Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta?
Neither Sony nor Arc System Works have announced plans for a second Marvel Tokon closed beta yet. Considering the game is slated to release in 2026, however, we will likely be hearing about multiple additional betas over the course of the next year.
Related Article: 2XKO Closed Beta Start Times, Invites, Regions - Everything You Need to Know
Taking the current closed beta schedule into account, the next Marvel Tokon beta could hosted before the end of the year, potentially in December at some point. The next beta would likely still be closed, though any additional tests will include more players than this initial wave of invites.
ArcSys might also bring the game to future fighting game or media events with updated playable builds. The next likely appearance for an in-person Marvel Tokon playtest would be Evo France in Nice from Oct. 10 to 12.