MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls Heads to Evo for In-Depth Panel
On a day filled with surprise reveals and first looks from Pokemon, 2XKO and Gekishin Squadra, Arc System Works joined in on the chaos by announcing the first chance players will have to get their hands on its highly anticipated new tag fighter.
MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls will have a playable demo at Evo 2025, which will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 1-3. Evo is the Super Bowl of fighting game esports, with tournaments for all of the biggest FGC titles as well as major reveals for the hottest fighting games. According to a PlayStation blog post, the game will be playable at the Arc System Works booth on the show floor.
How to Watch the MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls Panel at Evo
The development team will also host a Developer Combat Panel on August 1 at 8pm PT. The panel will be livestreamed on Evo's YouTube channel.
The blog also gave gamers a first look at a potential character select screen that includes information like ease of use ratings for each character, an easily accessible command list, and how to select the leader of your team for four fighters.
Only six characters will be playable at Evo. They include:
- Captain America
- Ms. Marvel
- Iron Man
- Storm
- Dr. Doom
- Star Lord
Notably, Spider-Man and Ghost Rider were shown in the initial reveal trailer but will be absent from the Evo showcase.
Related Article: Marvel Fighting Game Legacy - Storm, Iron Man, and More From Vs Capcom to Tokon
Hype Builds for the Future of Fighting Games
Marvel Tokon was arguably the breakout surprise of Summer Games Fest last month. There had been little to no leaks or early info that Arc System Works was creating a Marvel fighting game and many fans had given up hope of a spiritual successor to the now-defunct Marvel vs. Capcom series that popularized the tag fighter format. Tokon is a major evolution of the genre as it is the first major title to pit teams of four characters against each other rather than the standard 3v3 combat style.
Tune in August 1 for the first information we've received on the game since that Summer Games Fest reveal. Acording to PlayStation, the panel will give players a new look at "core gameplay mechanics," so it will be the first real information gamers will get on how the game actually functions.
Evo is set to be a massive showcase for the future of fighting games. Recently released Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact will have a showmatch event, Riot's highly anticipated 2XKO will have a presence as it has for the last several years, and we are sure to see new games announced and surprise DLC trailers for the biggest games.