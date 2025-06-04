Marvel Tokon, Fighting Souls: Dragon Ball FighterZ Meets Avengers
Marvel Games has officially revealed that they will be creating a new fighting game that will be known as Marvel Tokon, Fighting Souls.
This morning's PlayStation State of Play broadcast unveiled new information surrounding upcoming video game titles for Sony's video game console. However, one of the major highlights of the PlayStation State of Play broadcast came in the form of a new Marvel fighting game, Marvel Tokon, Fighting Souls. After finding recent success with their six -versus-six third-person hero shooter, Marvel Games will be looking to do the same with Marvel Tokon, Fighting Souls.
Here is everything we know about Marvel Tokon, Fighting Souls from its brief trailer during the PlayStation State of Play broadcast.
What type of game is Marvel Tokon, Fighting Souls?
Marvel Tokon, Fighting Souls will be a 4v4 team-based fighting game where players will be able to build a team comprised of some of Marvel's most iconic characters. Players will be able to build their lineups with characters such as Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, alongside many more characters that will likely be revealed in the coming months.
Marvel Tokon, Fighting Souls will be released sometime in 2026. Marvel's upcoming fighting game will be available to play on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. The game will be created and developed by Arc System Works, the team behind the Guilty Gear series. It will be interesting to see how this game's competitive and ranked system works and if it will follow a similar formula to the Marvel vs. Capcom series or if it will create something completely new.
Marvel Tokon, Fighting Souls Confirmed Characters
The State of Play reveal only showed a few characters, but they're the ones you would expect to see in a game like this. The confirmed roster so far includes:
- Spider-Man
- Captain America
- Iron Man
- Ms. Marvel
- Star Lord
- Ghost Rider
- Doctor Doom
- Storm
For now, fighting game fans will have to wait for more information surrounding Marvel Tokon, Fighting Souls. To stay up to date on relevant news surrounding the upcoming Marvel Fighting Game, be sure to check out our FGC section in the coming months. Additionally, fighting game fans looking for a new title should be sure to check out our guide on how to download the Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact Free Demo.