Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite & Beyond Brings New Life to a Messy Classic For Free
As Marvel hype continues to take the gaming world by storm, Marvel vs. Capcom fans now have something entirely fresh to dig into thanks to a massive community overhaul of the franchise’s most recent full release.
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite is widely viewed as a disappointment to the legendary fighting game series, though the gameplay itself is often talked about positively. Now, a community developed mod for the game called Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite & Beyond looks to smooth out the roughest edges and provide an experience more in line with what players have always wanted but never received.
What is Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite & Beyond?
Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite & Beyond is a community mod project developed by multiple members of the fighting game community who love the MvC brand. It has been in development for the better part of a year, helmed by FGC content creator and figurehead Maximillian “Maximilian Dood” Christiansen.
The mod itself is an impressive piece of work, as it completely overhauls multiple elements of MvCI such as its visual style and music—both key areas that the game was criticized for at launch—thanks to some editing tools being released by a modder named Ryn. From there, Max hired Ryn along with other artists and programmers to begin improving the games visuals, though the scope of the mod expanded further soon after.
According to Max, he has spent well over $30,000 on the project through paying programmers, commissioning art and music, and other costs. And, while Beyond won’t be making Max a penny since it is going to be released completely for free, turning a profit was never the goal.
“Nobody played [Infinite] because of visuals and roster stuff,” Max said to Polygon. “If the one thing that I can do within my power and budgetary scope is to fix the visuals, something that actually makes it look better, [something that] will get people to even play it, that’s the goal—for you to go to Steam and buy Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, [download] our mod, and change the game.”
So what can you expect from Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite & Beyond? Well, outside of reworked visuals that bring the game much closer in line with MvC3, you will also see custom art, menus, costumes, color palettes, stage updates, and other visual changes. In addition to that, music from different composers like like Little V and Alex Moukala.
There are also some gameplay updates too that change the way certain characters play or use tools to extend combos. There are going to be new challenges and fully functional boss fights with characters like Ultron Omega and others, which will add even more content for players who don’t want to go online.
The team has included a four player tag mode as a bonus too. But how can you play?
When Does Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite & Beyond Release?
Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite & Beyond is scheduled to release on Dec. 20. All of the mod’s content will be free, with you only needing to have a copy of MvCI for PC to play.
Because Beyond is a mod, it will not be playable on consoles like Xbox One or PlayStation 4, meaning it is currently exclusive to PC and will not be available on other platforms.
How to Play Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite & Beyond
In order to play Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite & Beyond, you must own a copy of Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite on Steam. From there, all of the content in the mod is available for free online.
We will not be directly linking out to any platforms you can download the files from, even if Max and his team are releasing it for free and are respecting the original game as much as possible with their work. Instead, you can visit Max’s YouTube page to find out more about the project and how to enjoy it for yourself.
According to Max, the program is a simple drag and drop mod, so you shouldn’t have many issues installing it and getting it to work alongside the Steam version of MvCI. Once the program is loaded, all of the updated files, visuals, and other features should automatically be featured in the game. It works on Steam Deck too!