McDonald's Pokémon TCG Promos Look Amazing, But No Sign of US Launch
Pokémon and McDonald’s are frequent collaborators, launching unique Pokémon TCG promotions in Happy Meal deals—and the 2024 collection is already on the menu in certain places.
The McDonald’s Pokémon TCG promotion for 2024, which is themed around the Year of the Dragon, is now live in France and will run through Jan. 21. But there is still no sign of a US release date.
Like in previous years, each eligible Happy Meal purchased at participating locations will include a four-card Booster Pack with three non-holo and one holo card inside. There are a total of 15 cards, and all holo cards are printed on confetti-style foil that is only used in these McDonald’s promos.
Since this year’s set is themed around the Year of the Dragon, most of the holo cards are going to be Dragon-type Pokémon. This includes Koraidon, Miraidon, Dragonite, and Roaring Moon. Charizard and Rayquaza cards are featured, but they are non-holo pulls, while other non-Dragon cards such as Pikachu, Eevee, and Quagsire are also included.
Every card in the set is branded for the McDonald’s 2024 collab but they all feature art from previously released sets. As PokéBeach noted back in November, however, this year’s collection of cards is unique because it features some older reprints dating back to Sword and Shield sets.
This year’s promo is an oddity for another reason as well, since the United States and a few other countries get the release for these collaborations before the French ones. For example, the 2023 McDonald’s promo packs released in the US on Sept. 12, yet we don’t have a full timeline for when the 2024 promos will make their way over just yet.
Based on the French release and the Year of the Dragon theme, we should see the McDonald’s Pokémon TCG 2024 promos dropping in US Happy Meals at some point over the next month, whether that be for the end of 2024 proper or closer to Chinese New Year at the end of January.
And, if you are worried about missing out on these promo cards because you don’t want to try and collect them via Happy Meals, you can probably relax. Typically, only the holofoil Pikachu in every McDonald’s Pokémon TCG set ends up costing more than a dollar or two on card market websites, so you should be able to collect all 15 cards for less than a few Happy Meals.
- Charizard
- Pikachu (Holo)
- Miraidon (Holo)
- Jigglypuff
- Hatenna
- Dragapult
- Quagsire
- Koraidon (Holo)
- Umbreon
- Hydreigon (Holo)
- Roaring Moon (Holo)
- Dragonite (Holo)
- Rayquaza
- Drampa (Holo)
- Eevee
This is the full card list, including which cards are holofoil pulls, courtesy of PokéBeach.
Regardless of when the 2024 McDonald’s Pokémon TCG collaboration releases, it will end up adding to a big year for the Pokémon TCG, which includes a record setting launch for Pokémon TCG Pocket on mobile.