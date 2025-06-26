McLaren F1 Announces New Partnership With Sonic Ahead of Racing Game Launch
When two of the fastest things in the world collide, it's bound to make some major headlines.
It was announced on Thursday that McLaren F1 and Sega have signed a multi-year collaboration. This means that Sega's most iconic character, Sonic the Hedgehog, and McLaren F1 will be teaming up.
Sega started the "Racing Around the World" campaign this year. There aren't many details to it, but Sonic has played a critical part in speed and racing for over three decades.
F1 and Sega have collaborated in the past as Atlus and F1 collaborated last year on the Singapore Grand Prix. This was in part to help celebrate the Metaphor: ReFantazio release.
Related Article: How Long is the Madden 26 Beta? How to Join, Features, Available Modes
What Collaboration Between Sonic and McLaren Could Mean
Video games and sports collide once again as this is the perfect partnership between McLaren and Sonic. This opens the door for McLaren to reach a younger demographic, as well as the video game community, to watch more racing. For Sega, the Sonic video game series could open up endless possibilities.
Most importantly, Sonic and McLaren could collaborate on racing games. Sonic has developed several high-profile racing games, including Sonic Drift, Sonic R, and Sonic and Sega All-Stars Racing. Racing and Sonic have always made sense with speed being the biggest characteristic to the Sonic character.
Sega is releasing a new Sonic racing game later this year called Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. The game is scheduled for release on September 25. It will be released on the PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Gamers will be able to race online and offline in races to collect rings and take down the competition. While nothing has been confirmed, it does open up the possibilities of whether McLaren could be featured in the upcoming game and whether characters like Sonic, Tails, and Amy will be able to drive in a McLaren car.
Related Article: EA Sports College Football 26 Quarterback Rating Predictions - Best QBs of the year
Esports Impact
The collaboration can only mean that more Esports opportunities will be coming for Sonic and McLaren. Sonic's newest racing game, coming up in September, will allow online play, which opens up the races to the world.
Sega's focus on its "Sonic Around the World" campaign will only intensify the possibilities of competition and tournaments being opened up for players to participate in. McLaren can jump in for Sega to use its branding in the games to have one of the fastest cars work with the fastest fictional character in video games.
Related Article: The NBA 2K League is Changing: Here's What We Know