Giant Robot Esports? All About Mecha BREAK - Open Beta, Release Date, Classes
Unreleased Mecha title Mecha BREAK is already investing in esports growth, and it has reached concurrent global player count of above 300,000 since launch. The game adds a mecha battle twist to traditional hero shooters with a competitive 6v6 objective mode. Let's explore everything we know about Mecha BREAK's release, format, esports efforts and more.
What is Mecha BREAK?
Upcoming title Mecha BREAK is an ability shooter with a twist where players utilize mechs to battle it out on the in-game battlefield. Mech exoskeletons are a key facet of the mecha genre, where humans pilot a large robot with attached weaponry. Anime fans may recognize the trope from Neon Genesis Evangelion, Code Geass and Gundam, and mecha has made its way into gaming as well — the Armored Core series is well-known in the industry.
Mecha BREAK is developed by Amazing Seasun Games, a developer with previous experience in MMOs and mobile shooters. The Chinese studio announced the title at the 2023 Game Awards, later providing a detailed trailer at the 2024 Game Awards. Mecha BREAK has already offered multiple Closed Beta playtests throughout 2024, where content creators and fans alike experimented with its format and mecha builds. On February 23 2025, its Global Storm Open Beta officially launched.
The Global Storm Open Beta received significant attention, and Mecha BREAK's concurrent global player count peaked above 300,000 shortly after its launch. The game remains unreleased, but its Steam page confirms it will release in 2025. Additional posts from the official Mecha BREAK X.com account, @MechaBREAK, suggest the game will arrive sometime after March 16 2025. Mecha BREAK is currently available on PC via Steam and Xbox.
How Does Mecha BREAK Work?
Mecha BREAK's Steam profile describes the title as "a multiplayer third-person shooter offering players three unique game modes filled with high-octane ground and aerial combat." In addition, Mecha BREAK allows players to "choose from diverse classes, customize your appearance, and battle hostile mechs across treacherous terrain." Users customize their own pilot avatar, which operates a Striker mech.
Mecha BREAK's first gamemode is PvPvE Extraction, where players fight for control of objectives while battling against opponents. Here, players will navigate to an extraction location while upgrading their weapons, aiming to return safely before their opponents. Next, users can participate in 3v3 Deathmatch which is generally more fast-paced and intense. Finally, Mecha BREAK contains a 6v6 hero shooter mode. In this format, players can choose between several mech classes and and work together as a team to capture objectives.
Mecha BREAK Classes Explained
There are five main mech classes in Mecha BREAK, which are:
- Attacker: Very aggressive, takes space with reconnaissance and duels enemies
- Defender: Preserves space and protects teammates
- Sniper: Engages in long-range duels and patrols
- Brawler: Breaks through enemy lines and sustains long-term impact
- Support: Assists teammates with repairs and information
More specific mech types exist within these classes, and builds are largely customizable. Each of the five classes ranges between Light, Medium and Heavy operation. In addition, players can pilot existing hero mech bases including:
- Alysnes
- Aquila
- Falcon
- Hurricane
- Inferno
- Luminae
- Narukami
- Panther
- Pinaka
- Skyraider
- Stego
- Tricera
- Welkin
While piloting the mechs, players engage with UI that tracks their HP and energy. The screen also monitors ammo, available weapons and teammates. A mini-map in the top left corner tracks objectives and team locations.
Mecha BREAK in Esports
Even though Mecha BREAK is still unreleased, it appears Amazing Seasun Games is already honing in on esports opportunities. The studio is hosting a Pre-Lauch Global Invitational tournament from March 13-16 2025. The event will reportedly include "top teams from the USA, China, and Japan" battling it out for the first global Mecha BREAK victory.
Notably, content creator and esports entrepreneur Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang has already signed a full Mecha BREAK roster. Wang's esports organization Disguised (DSG) has also confirmed the six-player team will participate in the Pre-Launch Global Invitational.
Related Article: Disguised Toast Signs New Mecha Game Team - Mecha BREAK Roster
Many of DSG's Mecha BREAK players come from an Overwatch background. Since the games' objective-based formats and hero structures are somewhat similar, it's entirely possible that the title might continue Marvel Rival's streak of attracting an audience from Overwatch 2's dissatisfied player base.
Related Article: Big Esports Tournaments of 2025
Although Amazing Seasun Games is less well-known in EMEA and the Americas, the studio has gained a substantial following in China and the Asia-Pacific region. Its wuxia MMO JX3 Online is extremely popular abroad and maintains a healthy player base.
While these factors are promising for Mecha BREAK's success and esports potential, it's also important to note that many titles that opt to invest in esports before an official release face difficulties. Emphasizing too much early marketing on esports can make a game intimidating to a casual audience or set up events to operate at unsustainable levels.
In addition, even the best games often release with plenty of bugs and issues that must be solved before fully-functioning esports efforts can begin. The team will also need to polish the game's meta and ensure it is operating correctly before it reaches the big stage, or matches could become repetitive to watch. The stakes are high for Mecha BREAK — the esports industry is watching to see if it will take flight and impress the world.